SC Governor McMaster says a statewide stay-at-home order is unnecessary

COLUMBIA — Gov. Henry McMaster said Thursday it remains unnecessary to issue a statewide order requiring residents to stay home to slow the escalating cases of coronavirus because people are voluntarily following his previous orders and requests.

"I have great faith in the people of S.C. They follow rules. They're respectful. They’re courteous. They’re gentle. They’re smart. They’re resilient. The things we have asked them to do, they are doing and doing very well," McMaster said at a news conference soon after Columbia became the second city in South Carolina to issue its own order.

Like the rules that took effect Thursday in Charleston, the capital city ordinance tells people to stay inside except for going to the grocery store, pharmacy or doctor's office, or for exercise. Also like Charleston's, it gives broad exemptions to businesses and contractors.

McMaster said he's not sure what those ordinances accomplish beyond what's already happening.

"Most of the things that are being ordered or done are things we’ve already called for for two weeks now, mostly on a voluntary basis," he said.

On Thursday, the reported cases of the novel coronavirus in South Carolina rose to 456, including nine deaths, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Based on the spread so far, the agency projects there will be about 2,700 total cases by April 2 and 8,050 by May 2. If people practice social distancing as requested, that number could go down.

McMaster choked up when asked about longtime Statehouse lobbyist Jack West of Camden, son of the late Gov. John West. The 71-year-old died Wednesday after contracting COVID-19.

"Our hearts go out to all the people and families who have lost," he said, struggling to get the words out. "I promise you those of us here are going to do all we can to lose no more."

By Thursday evening, 22 governors had issued statewide stay-at-home orders, covering more than 171 million Americans. That doesn’t include the dozens of cities and counties — including Atlanta and the county surrounding Charlotte — that have told their residents not to go out.

McMaster has ordered schools closed and restaurants to end dine-in eating, and, on Monday, authorized law enforcement officers statewide to disperse gatherings of more than three people. But he's stopped short of issuing a statewide stay-at-home order.

He noted Thursday, nearly 80 electronic signs along the interstates tell drivers to "save lives, stay home."

"The good news is people are doing that," he continued. "There are half as many cars on the interstate highways as usual. … The beaches are clear. People are not congregating there anymore."

State business leaders also argue against a statewide order.

"We can't shut down businesses across this state," said Ted Pitts, CEO of the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce. "Now is not the time to force shutdowns when they can safely operate. There are some industries that have decided internally to shut down."

He argues a blanket, statewide order doesn't make sense because businesses and services deemed essential differ by location.

"What's needed in Estill is not the same thing needed in Charleston or Rock Hill or Gilbert," Pitts said, adding that "even Charleston and Columbia recognize they can't stop commerce, should not stop commerce."

The businesses and workers deemed "essential" by the local ordinances approved so far in South Carolina cover a wide array. Those include restaurants and bars offering carry out or delivery, liquor stores, banks, gas stations, home repair contractors, hardware stores, dry cleaners, auto shops, funeral homes, homeless shelters, and news outlets. They also allow manufacturing to continue.

What's not exempted — local businesses that must close if they haven't already — include hair and nail salons, and retail shopping.

Carl Blackstone, president and CEO of the Columbia Chamber of Commerce, applauded the two South Carolina cities' rules as striking a balance between "maintaining public health and keeping commerce going."

"We can’t just shut down the economy, but we don’t want this coronavirus to last six months either," he said. "It's not what we'd prefer. No one would prefer this. But I think what Charleston did was fair and reasonable if you have to do it."

He noted the mounting political pressure for a statewide approach as the number of states with stay-at-home orders escalates.

Of the 22 governors who have issued them so far, 14 did so before the coronavirus spread reached what's happening in South Carolina. On Thursday, there were almost nine confirmed cases for every 100,000 South Carolinians.

Which states have and haven't can't be explained by party politics. Five Republican governors have ordered residents to stay at home. The Republican governors of Indiana, Idaho and Ohio did so when their states’ rate of infection was less than half of South Carolina's.

But geography does play a role. Across the South, only Louisiana has a statewide order.

McMaster has not ruled out issuing one in the future, saying he'll do that "if and only if it becomes necessary."

"How will we know?" he asked rhetorically. "We will know based on the data, on the facts, on the science and analysis of people in the field. And we’ll do it on the basis of nothing else."

Thad Moore contributed to this article.