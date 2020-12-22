SC Gov. McMaster tests positive for COVID, will undergo antibody treatment

COLUMBIA — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has tested positive for COVID-19 and will undergo antibody treatments, his office announced Tuesday.
The 73-year-old Republican governor is experiencing mild symptoms, including a cough and fatigue.
The diagnosis comes five days after first lady Peggy McMaster, also 73, took a routine test that revealed she had the virus. She remains asymptomatic, and both are in good spirits, said the governor's spokesman, Brian Symmes.
"Peggy and I urge everyone to be extra careful during the Christmas holiday season,” Gov. McMaster said in a released statement. "This virus spreads very easily."
The governor has repeatedly urged South Carolinians to wear a mask and socially distance but continually stopped short of a statewide mandate. He's also made clear he will not order a return to lockdowns or other restrictions, as his Democratic counterparts have done in other states, amid a surge in cases believed to be fueled largely by holiday gatherings.
McMaster is receiving an antibody therapy at a medical facility in an outpatient setting.
The treatment has been available since last month, when the FDA authorized it for COVID-19 patients experiencing mild-to-moderate symptoms but at high risk of getting severely ill.
McMaster's age puts him in the high risk category.
The disease preys on the elderly and those with underlying conditions. Just over 70 percent of the nearly 5,000 South Carolinians who have died with COVID-19 since the virus was first detected here in March have been 70 and older. Nearly 80 percent of its victims had other health problems, with heart disease and diabetes among the most common, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.
South Carolina's first couple has been quarantining at home since Peggy McMaster's test last Thursday. The governor also took a test then, but his results came back negative at the time. He will isolate for 10 additional days, per state and federal guidelines, while monitoring for any worsening of symptoms.
His office stressed the McMasters do not know where they contracted the virus, saying there's no way to pinpoint it.
Both attended a White House Christmas party Dec. 14, and both tested negative in advance of the event.
A day earlier, the governor presented the Oder of the Palmetto, the state's highest honor to a civilian, to former state GOP Sen. Mike Fair at a church in Taylors. Photos posted on social media of the presentation showed neither wearing a mask. Responding to criticism, Symmes said the governor wears a mask when in close contact with others for an extended period but regularly takes it off to speak or take photos.
Both McMasters also met with Vice President Mike Pence on Dec. 10 in Greenville.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.