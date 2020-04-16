SC Gov. McMaster orders boat ramps and landings reopened during coronavirus outbreak

Two weeks after ordering boat landings in the state closed to public use, Gov. Henry McMaster reversed course Thursday saying it was time to get people back recreating.

The change means hundreds of put-ins around the state for both fresh and saltwater access will be reopened for use beginning Friday at noon.

"It's a small step, but it is a step," McMaster said.

The order does not cover fishing piers, which remain closed, as do beach access paths.

The landings can remain sealed off if the local governing authority believes there is still a risk, McMaster's order also said.

Other important points: Boats will be limited to only two people on board, with the exception of family members from the same household.

Also, vessels must remain underway; beaching on a sandbar or riverbank is prohibited, and stopping is allowed only for anchored fishing or special circumstances.

Renee Dickinson, marketing director for Charleston County Parks and Recreation, said the agency will be ready to open.

"We complied with the governor's order to close them, we'll comply with the governor's order to open them," she said.

There are 19 PRC public landings in the county.

McMaster's original new coronavirus executive order covering the landings came March 30. It followed a flurry of activity from that weekend in which boaters ignored the call for social distancing by cramming onto vessels of all sizes or linking up on the water.

The closure order was met with frustration at the time by some who countered the act cut off access for those who were responsible in using the state's resources for kayaking, fishing and cruising during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order hit boating enthusiasts especially hard, coming just as the seasonal spring weather change began to improve.

More than 400,000 recreational motorboats and personal watercraft are registered to ply the rivers, lakes and coast covering all 46 of the state’s counties, with more than half of them registered in the eight coastal counties alone.

That’s up by nearly 5,000 boats from as recently as 2014.

Commercial fishermen with licenses were still allowed to launch during McMaster's original order, so their access wasn't threatened.

McMaster's change-up Thursday comes as a grassroots backlash against the closed landings was trying to get off the ground. Some angry boaters announced on social media plans for demonstrations next week by assembling at local landings.

Boat ramp activity was cited as a particular problem leading to the original shutdown order, along with gatherings seen on the water. A S.C. Department of Natural Resources flyover spotted dense groups of boaters off Capers Island and other islands and sandbars along the coast.

McMaster said the reopening came as the state has moved in the right direction in fighting the virus, though he did speak of the need to remain vigilant in terms of social distancing.

"The end is in sight, but we are making progress," he said at his afternoon press conference update.

Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin said Thursday it would be up to Charleston County parks officials to reopen the county-run boat landing adjacent to the island's entrance. If they do, the town would move its checkpoint back for screening who can come into Folly, thus allowing the ramp and trailer parking lot to be fully used.

He stressed that even if the landing does open, "you're still not getting on the beach if you're not a resident," referring to the town's exclusion against nonresidents visiting during the pandemic.