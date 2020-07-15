SC Gov. McMaster calls on K-12 schools to reopen for in-person instruction this fall

COLUMBIA — Gov. Henry McMaster and top GOP lawmakers on Wednesday called on S.C. public schools to reopen and offer face-to-face learning this fall despite the continuing spread of the deadly coronavirus, declaring South Carolina's experiment with virtual instruction this spring a failure.

The request received immediate pushback from the state's education chief, a pair of state education groups and the top Democrat in the S.C. Senate, who said students should return to schools only when it is safe.

McMaster shrugged off questions about how reopening schools for five days a week might fuel the ongoing spread of the virus, which has infected at least 60,000 South Carolinians and killed nearly 1,000 since March. Those numbers have spiked recently as South Carolina has become one of the country's worst hotspots for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

“The higher percentages that we see now, those are just facts we have to deal with,” McMaster said. "But we can't stop everything. We can't stop progress in education and people working. We can't shut down forever."

He said districts should take every precaution to keep teachers and students safe and promised the state would invest in those safeguards. He also encouraged them to postpone the start of the school year until as late as Sept. 8 to develop those plans.

He and fellow Republicans stressed that tens of thousands of S.C. students have fallen behind on their instruction or entirely lost contact entirely with teachers since schools closed their doors in March, in part because rural parts of the state still lack high-speed internet access.

Districts could still offer virtual instruction for families that don't feel comfortable sending their children to school, McMaster said. But he called on state Education Superintendent Molly Spearman to reject any district's plans for the upcoming semester that don't include in-person classes.

"Parents have to have the choice," McMaster said. "But we must have our schools available."

Spearman declined an invitation to the press conference and pushed back on the governor's request, a rare public disagreement between the governor and the state's top education official. The governor was flanked by high-ranking GOP lawmakers, including Senate President Harvey Peeler of Gaffney and House Speaker Jay Lucas of Hartsville. But no school or district officials attended to lend their support.

In a written statement after McMaster's press conference, Spearman said her goal is to reopen schools for five days a week "as safely and as soon as possible." But she indicated the choice should be left with local school districts.

"We cannot, however turn a blind eye to the health and safety of our students and staff when the spread of the virus in some of our communities is among the highest in the world," Spearman said. "School leaders, in consultation with public health experts, are best positioned to determine how in-person operations should be carried out to fit the needs of their local communities. I remain committed to supporting them in this endeavor and will only approve those plans that offer high quality options and keep safety as their top priority.”

Senate Minority Leader Nikki Setzler, a West Columbia Democrat, called McMaster's decision premature.

“South Carolina’s schools should only be opened when we know for certain it is safe for our students, teachers, and everyone who works in our education system to return," Setzler wrote. "We know, based on testing data provided by DHEC every day, that their safety cannot be assured at this point."

Lawmakers who spoke at the press conference Wednesday stressed the value of in-person instruction. Students with learning disabilities, attention disorders and other special needs require in-person support, they said.

Schools have lost contact with at least 10,000 students since closing four months ago, they said, adding they can't afford to wait on a broadband plan that would expand internet access to rural parts of the state.

"We need to have that yesterday," said House Education and Public Works Committee Chairwoman Rita Allison, R-Spartanburg.

Even students who can access online materials haven't progressed as well during virtual instruction, Senate Education Committee Chairman Greg Hembree said. He praised schools and teachers for trying but said "the results on the back end have been abysmal."

McMaster said he could not legally intervene to force districts to reopen. That's Spearman's call. But, he added, the state General Assembly could reconvene in Columbia to take action if lawmakers are unhappy with a lack of face-to-face learning in public schools this fall.

School districts are in the process of finalizing and submitting their plans for the coming school year to the state Department of Education. Spearman has the sole authority to approve or reject those plans.

In an interview with The Post and Courier, Spearman said she had spoken with McMaster before the press conference. The heart of their disagreement was over how much flexibility to offer local districts, she said.

McMaster was insistent that schools must be open five days a week, Spearman said. She said some schools can't yet do that safely. Schools need to be able to tailor their plans to their facilities and the most recent testing data, she said.

A few school boards have already chosen to being the year virtually. That includes Sumter School District and the school board in rural Colleton County, which unanimously voted to do so Tuesday night.

The S.C. School Boards Association sided with Spearman in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

"School board members have been consistent in advocating that recommendations from the state level should include a range of options, not universal mandates, in recognition of every districts’ differing needs of students, teachers and staff, differing infrastructures and differing resources," Association President Chuck Saylors wrote. "The decision of when and how to open schools is best made at the local level."

The S.C. Association of School Administrators took a similar stance.

“School administrators, teachers, and school staff members are anxious to have students return to school on a regular schedule," wrote Beth Phibbs, that group's executive director. "As professionals, we know firsthand the important role our public schools play in the educational, emotional, and physical wellbeing of our children. However, our concern for the health and safety of our students and staff is—and will always be—our first and foremost priority.

This is a developing story.

Andy Shain contributed to this report.