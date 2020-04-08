SC Gov. McMaster allows furloughed employees released with pay to also receive unemployment

South Carolina workers who are being furloughed with pay will still be eligible for unemployment benefits during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new executive order by Gov. Henry McMaster.

The order, announced on Wednesday, ensures that companies that voluntarily pay their employees during a furlough won't disqualify those workers for the state's jobless benefits.

“Every day, our primary objective is to protect South Carolinians, but we also must act to protect the state’s economy,” said McMaster. “This order does both. It allows our businesses to take care of their employees as best as they can and will help our economy recover from this unprecedented time.”

In recent weeks, bars, restaurants, hotels, manufacturers and hospitals have released workers as a result of the pandemic and economic downturn.

Some of the companies have furloughed large numbers of their employees, sending them home with some level of compensation to keep them around when the economy starts back up.

In normal times, that type of compensation would make those employees ineligible for the state's unemployment insurance program.

But McMaster is now ordering the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce to treat the voluntary payments as severance pay from the companies.

That legal change will leave the door open for those workers to tap into the state's unemployment benefits.

“Our state’s workforce and employers have never faced a crisis of this magnitude,” said Sara Hazzard, president and CEO of the S.C. Manufacturers Alliance. “On behalf of our state’s manufacturing community and the more than 250,000 South Carolinians they employ, I want to thank Governor McMaster for issuing this Executive Order to provide flexibility for businesses to assist employees during this time of need.”

Nearly 96,000 South Carolinians filed for unemployment benefits during the last two full weeks of March. And even more dislocated workers are expected to join them when the latest numbers are released Thursday morning.

The most someone can currently earn from unemployment in South Carolina is $327 per week, but federal lawmakers passed a law late last month that will expand everyone's benefits by an additional $600 per week.

That's why McMaster's order is even more important. It ensures more South Carolinians will be eligible for those expanded benefits.