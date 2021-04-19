SC Gov. Henry McMaster, first lady receive first dose of Pfizer vaccine at Columbia CVS

Gov. Henry McMaster received his first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on April 19, joining more than 1 million South Carolinians who have received at least a single dose to protect themselves against the virus.

McMaster tweeted that he and first lady Peggy McMaster visited a CVS Pharmacy in Columbia to receive the vaccine.

"To those who want a shot, get your shot," McMaster wrote.

The governor and his wife tested positive for COVID-19 in December. McMaster underwent antibody treatment for the virus and was supposed to wait at least 90 days before getting the vaccine.

More than 500 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in South Carolina on April 19.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 476,123 total cases in the Palmetto State since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Midlands leads the state with 42 people diagnosed with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children associated with COVID-19. A total of 103 cases of the syndrome were reported by DHEC as of April 14.

MIS-C causes inflammation in different body parts including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency said many children with the syndrome also had the coronavirus or had been around someone with COVID-19.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 518 confirmed, 242 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 476,123 confirmed, 93,909 probable.

Percent positive: 4.4 percent.

New deaths reported: 13 confirmed, 3 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,235 confirmed, 1,117 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 69.9 percent.

How S.C. ranks

South Carolina ranks 42nd in the nation regarding the number of vaccines administered per 100,000 people as of April 15, according to the CDC.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Greenville County (85), York County (41) and Richland County (34) saw the highest totals.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 32 new cases on April 19, while Berkeley had 22 and Dorchester had 10.

Deaths

One of the new confirmed deaths was a young adult aged 18 to 35, and five were patients age 35 to 64. The rest were 65 and older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 505 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of April 19, 135 were in the ICU and 59 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

No appointment is needed to drive up or walk in and get a shot at the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Columbia Place Mall. The location on Two Notch Road in Columbia is open to everyone 16 and older 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.

The Pfizer vaccine will be provided.

The COMET will provide free rides on the fixed-route buses with a stop at the mall. People who are 65 and older or disabled can call 803-255-7123 to make a reservation with The COMET.