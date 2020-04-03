SC gov directs DHEC to release coronavirus data department called 'disturbing distraction'

Gov. Henry McMaster has directed state health officials to publicly release the ZIP codes of the coronavirus cases it tracks, which the Department of Health and Environmental Control had done briefly before calling the data "a disturbing distraction."
"It is my hope that this disclosure will reinforce to South Carolinians the seriousness and dire necessity of staying home to prevent the spread of COVID-19," McMaster tweeted Friday morning.
He's asked the department to include the number of known cases in a ZIP code, along with an estimate of how many people in that area are infected but untested.
DHEC first released the data Friday March 27, showing areas in some counties with higher rates of positive tests than their neighbors. But they stopped providing the data with new cases announced over the weekend.
"The desire to obtain details about where infected people are known to be has become a disturbing distraction because it suggests that there are still individuals who don't understand the potential threat for exposure for anyone and the need to take precautions," DHEC tweeted Tuesday.
Local officials, journalists and members of the public had urged the department for more information, and the tweet was met with widespread criticism.
As of Thursday evening, DHEC had identified 1,554 total coronavirus cases across the Palmetto State, with at least one in each of the state's 46 counties. Thirty-one South Carolinians have died have after contracting the virus.
Friday morning, Roper St. Francis Healthcare announced that 10 more of its patients had tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the system to a total of 92 cases, six of whom are hospitalized.
