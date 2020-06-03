SC GOP leader calls Democrats 'chicken' as Trump says Charlotte convention moving

One of South Carolina's top Republican Party leaders is blaming a partisan Democratic governor of North Carolina for the GOP's Charlotte convention falling part, calling Democrats "chicken."

S.C. Republican National Committeewoman Cindy Costa said Wednesday she has received no official word from the RNC that the Charlotte convention has been scrubbed.

The only authoritative message so far is a President Donald Trump tweet Tuesday that he is seeking another site for the August convention because North Carolina won't guarantee the event can be held without coronavirus restrictions.

Costa, of Charleston, said North Carolina's Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is over-hyping the COVID-19 pandemic and putting up roadblocks to embarrass Republicans and promote presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

"They're doing this because they want to ruin our convention because they are scared to have a convention," she said.

"They don't want Joe Biden to have a convention because they know Joe Biden will look bad at a convention," Costa added.

She called Democrats "so chicken and so lacking leadership. They are scared of everything."

One reason she saw Cooper's social distancing stipulations as over-stated is that August is one of the hottest times of the year "when the coronavirus does not do well."

Costa has been involved in party conventions going back to the 1990s.

She blamed Cooper for not meeting the GOP fairly, saying the party has been dealing in good faith and was in the process of bringing "a lot of capital to their city of Charlotte and their state."

In his tweet message, Trump said Cooper and other officials “refuse to guarantee that we can have use of the Spectrum Arena" and were not “allowing us to occupy the arena as originally anticipated and promised.”

“Because of @NC_Governor, we are now forced to seek another State to host the 2020 Republican National Convention,” he wrote.

Trump and the Republican National Committee had been demanding the convention be allowed to move forward with a full crowd and no face coverings — raising alarms in a state that is facing an upward trend in its virus cases, with about 29,900 cumulative cases and 900 deaths as of Tuesday.

Thousands were predicted to descend on the city, including delegates and media, from all over the country. A traditional GOP convention brings together roughly 2,500 delegates, the same number of alternate delegates and many times more guests, journalists and security personnel.

South Carolina's contingent was expected to have special consideration in both hotel housing and seating in the arena because of the party's vocal support for the president.

Cooper responded that it was the GOP which was at fault for not taking their suggested protective measures seriously.

“We have been committed to a safe RNC convention in North Carolina and it’s unfortunate they never agreed to scale down and make changes to keep people safe,” Cooper tweeted in response to the Trump decision.

“Protecting public health and safety during this pandemic is a priority," he added.

Trump's announcement came after a call with Cooper Friday in which the president had told Cooper he wanted a traditional convention with a packed arena full of delegates — and with no face coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Cooper had also written to RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel that “planning for a scaled-down convention with fewer people, social distancing and face coverings is a necessity.” And later he told reporters it was unlikely that virus trends would allow a full-capacity nominating convention for Trump to proceed at Charlotte’s NBA arena.

The Republican governors of states including Tennessee, Florida and Georgia had said they would be interested in hosting if North Carolina fell through.

Costa said finding an alternative site would be up to the national party organizers but said the whole issue is the fault of the opposition party.

"It's leaderless Democrats who are scared of the sky falling," she said.

Information from The Association Press was included.

Check back with this developing story.