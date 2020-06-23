You are the owner of this article.
SC GOP congressional nominee Nancy Mace tests positive for coronavirus

nancy mace win 2.jpg (copy)
Nancy Mace celebrates her win in the 1st Congressional District  GOP race Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Mount Pleasant. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

 By Grace Beahm Alford gbeahm@postandcourier.com

Republican congressional candidate Nancy Mace announced Tuesday she has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a press statement, she said a member of her campaign team was potentially exposed to coronavirus last week.

"Out of an abundance of caution and concern for my children and my team, I was tested for COVID-19. Today, my physician administered the Abbott Sars-Cov-2 RNA ID now nasal swab rapid test and I tested positive for COVID-19 a few minutes later," she said.

Her catching the virus means both of the candidates for the 1st Congressional District — Mace and incumbent Democrat Joe Cunningham — have experienced the illness.

Cunningham tested positive in March.

Mace, of Daniel Island, won the GOP nomination during the June 9 primary. Afterward, she was criticized on social media for not social distancing during her victory event.

Mace said her symptoms have been mild and was mostly concerned for her two children and her election team and volunteers. Her children are in quarantine for the next two weeks or until she tests negative.

"In consultation with my physician, I have personally contacted every individual, to the best of my knowledge, who has been in close proximity to me over the last week and may have been exposed," she said.

"I have asked for and paid for my staff and volunteers to get tested immediately," she said. "All of my campaign staff and volunteers have been instructed to self-quarantine and work remotely."

Cunningham issued a message of support after the announcement.

"Thinking about you, Nancy. And the kids and your whole team. This virus is rough but my family and team are here if you need anything at all," he said.

Reach Schuyler Kropf at 843-937-5551. Follow him on Twitter at @skropf47.

