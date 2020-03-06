SC gets first two presumptive cases of coronavirus, DHEC confirms

The first two presumptive cases of a dangerous strain of coronavirus have been reported in South Carolina, the state health department confirmed today.

The presumptive positive cases are not linked. One case is located in Kershaw County and one case is located in Charleston County. The Kershaw patient is an elderly adult female who has been hospitalized and is in isolation. The Charleston patient is an adult female who recently traveled to France and Italy. She has not required hospitalization and has self-quarantined at home.

Federal health care law prohibits the agency from disclosing any identifying information about patients.

“We understand that residents have concerns about how the virus may impact South Carolinians,” said Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist, in a press release. “While the risk to the public remains low, there is no evidence of ongoing transmission in the community at this time and our primary goals remain prevention and control.”

Gov. Henry McMaster said Friday evening that “healthcare authorities in South Carolina have been preparing for this eventuality and there is no reason for public alarm.

"(S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control) is working with the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) on confirmation for these cases. South Carolinians should continue to follow recommendations and information provided by official sources."

A media briefing with McMaster and state public health officials is scheduled for Saturday morning at the South Carolina Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia.

DHEC previously reported that 49 people in the state had been asked to self-monitor for coronavirus symptoms since January. Most of those people have already completed the 2-week program. As of Wednesday, 13 were still regularly checking and reporting their symptoms.

It is unclear if the South Carolina patient with the confirmed diagnosis was part of this group.

None of the people who were asked by DHEC to self-monitor their symptoms were quarantined and only five where tested for the virus.

On Friday prior to DHEC's announcement, the Charleston County Emergency Management Department held a conference call with authorities in the tri-county, first responders and health officials and discussed preparedness and precautionary measures.

"Out of an abundance of caution to protect public safety crews and limit exposure to the spread of any type of virus, we have added some additional questions to our Consolidated 9-1-1 Dispatch Center protocols," said Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center Director Jim Lake, in a statement. "In order to better direct public safety personnel, dispatchers will ask additional screening questions on patient calls related to respiratory problems and illness."

The novel coronavirus, formally called COVID-19, is marked by flu-like symptoms, including coughing, fever and shortness of breath. While most patients who have contracted the disease recover within a short time frame, the virus has accounted for more than 3,300 deaths worldwide, including 14 in the U.S. Most of domestic fatalities associated with the virus have been linked to an outbreak inside a Washington state nursing home.

Globally, the vast majority of coronavirus cases and deaths have been reported in China, where public health officials believe the virus originated last year.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.