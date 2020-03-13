You are the owner of this article.
SC for Ed postpones 2nd Statehouse rally due to coronavirus

  • Updated
Thousands rallied at South Carolina’s Statehouse on Wednesday, May, 1, 2019, to protest, march and speak for improved working conditions for teachers. Provided/Columbia Police Department

COLUMBIA — The teachers' protest planned for later this month at the South Carolina Statehouse has been called off amid the spread of coronavirus.

The March 24 rally will be rescheduled "once the public threat has passed," announced the organizing group SC for Ed.

"While we are committed to advocacy on behalf of our profession, the number one concern is the health and well-being of the students we teach," reads the group's social media post.

The grassroots group, which organized last May's 10,000-strong protest, called March 6 for a second massive protest, after the state Senate passed an education bill organizers said didn't meet educators' needs.  

The Chester County School District, which had canceled classes because so many teachers had asked for the day off, posted on its Facebook site Friday that the decision means March 24 will be a normal school day, and April 13 — the planned makeup day — will be part of spring break again.

Follow Seanna Adcox on Twitter at @seannaadcox_pc.

