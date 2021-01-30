SC finds coronavirus variant that originated in UK as state logs nearly 3,000 new cases

The SARS-CoV-2 variant that first emerged in the United Kingdom has reached South Carolina, officials announced Saturday.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control learned late Friday that a Lowcountry resident who'd traveled internationally has tested positive for the B.1.1.7 variant.

Experts haven't proven that the variant causes more severe illness than standard COVID-19 and agree that existing vaccines will protect people from the variant, according to DHEC. But both the B.1.1.7 variant and the B.1.351 variant that was found in two Palmetto State patients this week spread more quickly and easily than the novel coronavirus.

“The arrival of the second SARS-CoV-2 variant in our state is yet another important reminder to all South Carolinians that the fight against this deadly virus is far from over,” said DHEC Interim Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler.

The B.1.1.7 variant has been identified in several countries and 30 states, with 434 total cases having been reported in the U.S. as of Friday evening.

Earlier this week, DHEC announced that two cases of the B.1.351 variant first discovered in South Africa had been reported in South Carolina.

State public health authorities are coordinating with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to monitor the spread of new strains, DHEC said. The department sequences genetic material of two dozen samples each week to search for variants, The Post and Courier recently reported, so the majority of the state's COVID-19 swabs don't undergo the additional scrutiny.

The two patients who tested positive for the B.1.351 variant lived in different regions, haven't traveled and don't have a known connection to each other, DHEC said. That leads experts to believe the mutated virus is already spreading in South Carolina.

Traxler said the DHEC is increasing the samples it runs through variant testing to see how prevalent the strains' spread has become, and private labs also test for new variants of the virus.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 2,966.

Total cases in S.C.: 394,153 confirmed, 45,632 probable.

New deaths reported: 65 confirmed, seven probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 6,336 confirmed, 678 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 80 percent.

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 25.6 percent.

How does S.C. rank in vaccines administered per 100,000 people? 37th as of Saturday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hardest-hit areas

The three counties with the highest level of cases for their populations are Pickens and Greenville in the Upstate and Dillon County in the Pee Dee, according to DHEC.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County announced 173 new cases on Saturday, while Berkeley counted 93 and Dorchester saw 68.

Hospitalizations

Of the 1,927 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Saturday, 415 were in the ICU and 261 were using ventilators.

What do the experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions, such as wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequently washing hands.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.