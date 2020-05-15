SC eyes July restart of jury trials. Some trial lawyers have already expressed concerns.

COLUMBIA — South Carolina Supreme Court Donald Beatty signaled this week that he will order in-person jury trials to resume as early as July, a move some lawyers said raises obvious public health questions while the coronavirus continues to spread around the state.

A memo from Beatty’s office Wednesday requires county officials to come up with a plan for how to safely reopen their courts for trials during the early part of July. That plan must be submitted to state court administration by May 20.

Beatty suspended all in-person trials in mid-March.

Many details are yet to be worked out, but Beatty’s memo stresses that every county’s plan must consider how courtrooms can be safely distanced, sanitized and equipped with special protective gear.

That’s likely to present challenges. Lawyers stress that trials are traditionally conducted in close quarters. Attorneys huddle around tables, jurors sit shoulder-to-shoulder and pieces of evidence are often passed among parties.

As courtrooms across the state have scaled back their operations during the outbreak, the judicial department has allowed for many non-trial hearings to be conducted virtually. But all indications are that jury trials must be done in person.

Ginny Jones, a spokeswoman for Beatty, said he does not expect any remote trials.

Either way, his decision to resume the trials is another signal that Beatty considers it a legal obligation to keep the state’s courts operating.

“The Constitution provides for the right of every citizen to a jury trial, and the South Carolina Judicial Branch must ensure that right is upheld,” said Jones.

But for some lawyers, requiring jury trials during a public health crisis raises questions about safety, and whether a defendant could be guaranteed their constitutional rights.

State Rep. Seth Rose, a Columbia trial attorney, expressed a concern that the trials would compel jury duty, potentially forcing folks out of quarantine and into the courtroom.

“There’s a big distinction between people choosing to go to a grocery store versus being forced by law to attend somewhere where distancing is not possible,” Rose said.

Timothy Kulp, a Charleston attorney, said the chief justice's memo raises myriad questions. If jurors develop symptoms during trial, will the proceeding have to be paused for testing? Might a mistrial be called? Will accommodations be made for the elderly, African Americans and others who have been shown to be at greater risk from COVID-19? What if jurors hasten deliberations and rush to judgment just to escape the court building?

"Could this affect a defendant’s right to a fair trial?" he asked.

Jones said the courts’ primary concern is the safety of courtroom employees and the public. The judicial department will distribute clear guidelines to every county before the trials resume, she said.

In his memo to counties, Beatty distributed a juror questionnaire as a guideline for how to screen potential jurors for the virus. The one-page form included five questions.