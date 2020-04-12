SC experts speak on residents managing their mental health during coronavirus pandemic

Being pushed into staying at home for weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic is not an ideal situation for most people. For many South Carolina residents, it's testing their mental health.

Attending group therapy sessions for addictions or seeing a general therapist or counselor in person are no longer an option for an indefinite amount of time. And for many people, both on a local and national level, circumstances like this and other factors have created more problems.

“This is putting a lot of stress on them for a lot of different reasons," said Dr. Christopher Pelic, a psychiatrist with the Medical University of South Carolina.

In March, the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration reported more than 22,000 calls and messages to their Disaster Distress Helpline. Less than 6,000 calls were received by the helpline after Hurricane Irma, Harvey and Maria in 2017, according to the Center for Public Integrity.

In response to the new isolated circumstances, mental health providers are attempting to readjust ways to provide services to their patients.

MUSC is home to the South Carolina Telehealth Alliance and for the past couple of years the university has worked in developing its telehealth initiatives. In January, it was announced that state employees covered by the State Health Plan could access free virtual urgent care through MUSC.

Since the rise of the coronavirus pandemic, there has been large statewide shift in providing more telehealth services. Even some veterinary clinics have started providing virtual care visits.

And with more insurance companies covering and reimbursing telehealth appointments, including for mental health counseling, more options are available. Experts say that residents just need to ask about them.

Pelic has worked in overseeing the development of MUSC's virtual and remote programs in his role as the director of telepsychiatry.

For around a year, MUSC has sustained a telepsychiatry program catered to patients they otherwise could not reach in person. With the coronavirus, they've had to push all outpatient services to the telehealth service.

“We’re seeing people all over the state," he said.

They have over 100 providers doing psychiatry through telehealth. And if it weren't for having an already established telehealth program, Pelic said it would've taken longer to adjust to the situation.

One thing he hopes is that after the pandemic slows, some of the things they've been able to accomplish with telehealth will continue. He also hopes there will be a greater statewide push in organizing and solidifying telehealth protocols since there was a time when remote psychiatry services were not covered by insurers.

"I really do think that all of this is going to evolve," he said.

But he and other experts know that even with available resources there are likely still going to be a lot of people struggling.

Managing addiction

Joshua Smith, the clinical director of MUSC's Center for Drug and Alcohol Programs, said he worries about there being increased barriers for people obtaining alcohol during the pandemic.

Alcohol is typically used in combination with medication to help people recovering from an alcohol addiction, and a lack of access would also force some people to go into withdrawal who otherwise aren't ready to.

“I'm not sure anyone wants to increase the number of people going into the emergency room," Smith said.

While most people are feeling more stress and anxiety with dramatic changes in their daily lives, simultaneously battling an addiction complicates that. For this particular group of people, routine is important, Smith said.

Some like the American Addiction Centers even argue that the increased lockdown orders could trigger a noticeable increase in relapses. But with that data not being available yet, Smith said it's hard to be sure.

“Relapses are so common it's hard to really measure," he said. “There are a ton of reasons why people relapse.”

In response to the pandemic, MUSC's program does everything via telehealth, including managing medication treatments. Smith said families may be feeling more tension now since more remote services mean a lot of treatments that would otherwise be done in a center now have to be done at home. MUSC also can't provide any drug testing now.

Most recovering addicts end up relapsing, and that's OK, Smith said. The important part is that they master recovery so that the time between relapses are greater and the path to sobriety is shorter.

Many therapy and recovery groups have also shifted to online group conversations. Some have even set up 24/7 online sessions. That's one of the few benefits of this pandemic being so large scale, Smith said.

Mental Health Resources Here are resources for those struggling with managing their mental health or addiction recovery: Disaster Distress Helpline Residents can reach out to the Disaster Distress Helpline by calling 1-800-985-5990. MUSC Health Institute of Psychiatry Patients can call 843-792-9888 to get connected with telepsychiatry services or talk with their primary care physician about reaching out for mental health assistance. They can also visit the institute's website to learn more information. S.C. Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services resources Residents can visit the department's website at www.daodas.sc.gov/covid19/ to learn information about recovery organizations providing remote or virtual group recovery sessions and online resources in general. Suicide Prevention People can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Group therapy Residents can email FAVOR Lowcountry at FavorLowcountry@gmail.com to connect with other people in the area managing recovery.

"It's a world community," he said.

Sara Goldsby, director of the S.C. Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services, said they contacted all of the county licensed treatment centers to make sure they are capable of supplying cellphones to patients who need to engage in remote treatment.

They worked with different organizations in helping them develop their remote programs. The department also reached out to all of the pharmacies in the state to ensure that they had a steady stock of Suboxone, a medication used in helping people manage an addiction to opioids.

Around 7,000 people in South Carolina need that medication, Goldsby said.

"They can't go without it," she said.

But for those who are afraid of relapsing, Smith said that one thing that is helpful for people is reminding themselves why they decided to get clean in the first place. That's often times where group therapy sessions help the most.

He said most people make the decision to get clean after a serious situation happened because of their addiction. So that reminder can help, and talking through it with someone is even more important.

He and other experts worry that many residents may not reach out to inquire about remote services. Many of the programs they were already working with have likely set up virtual programs or can connect them to something that already exists.

The important thing is to ask.

A new normal

One of the biggest things experts said South Carolina residents can do with managing their overall mental health at this time is being forgiving to themselves.

“Nobody really has it nailed down, and that's OK," Smith said.

Anne Frazier is a licensed professional counselor based in Charleston. Many of her colleagues, including herself, have moved to virtual and phone sessions with their patients.

She said many people who may have had themselves together in the beginning may be struggling now since the isolation periods have gone on longer than initially expected. Developing a routine and finding balance is the best way to help anyone through this crisis, she said.

"It allows you to have a sense of power," she said.

Maintaining personal connections with people is vital. That could mean a daily phone call with a friend or family member if they are social distancing alone. But for people living with family members or friends in a home, she said it's also important to designate alone time.

For those who worry that their mental health may be deteriorating, a red flag to look out for is if their stress and anxiety level are keeping them from taking care of themselves or their family.

"Then you need to reach out for help," she said.

Residents are encouraged to reach out to their primary care physician or a helpline.

While so much is unknown about the future, experts note that it's important for people to stay connected with resources and reach out to people they know to inform them about those services.

Pelic said that during this unique situation it is especially important for providers to stay connected with their patients.

“It sends a really important message to patients that their providers are there for them," he said.