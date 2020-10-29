SC experts share tips to vote safely during coronavirus as state logs over 900 more cases

As election season coincides with an increase in coronavirus cases across the nation, South Carolina experts are urging voters to take extra precautions at the polls.

The S.C. Election Commission is giving managers personal protective equipment, wipes, and special training that covers social distancing and sanitation. Voters will get cotton swabs to use on the touchscreens and are asked to bring their own mask and pen.

The check-in stations and voting spots will be spaced to keep everyone 6 feet apart, the commission noted.

Tidelands Health also recommends voters cast their ballots early or during off-peak times to avoid crowds and to bring hand sanitizer.

To spend as little time as possible in the building, Tidelands encourages voters to check for their polling place location and a sample ballot before walking through the door, and to make sure they have the necessary photo ID.

“We’ve already seen through early voting that these precautions are working to help keep voters safe from the virus,” Dr. Gerald Harmon, vice president of medical affairs at Tidelands, said in an email. “With the proper safety precautions by poll workers and residents, voters can feel confident going to the polls and exercising their right to cast their ballots."

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 918, which is 481 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 166,344, plus 8,247 probable cases

New deaths reported: 13

Total deaths in S.C.: 3,645 confirmed, 244 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 1,959,926

Hospitalized patients: 800

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 12.6 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus’ spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases Thursday were Greenville, 130; Spartanburg, 76; and Richland, 69.

What the about tri-county?

Charleston County had 54 new cases while Berkeley had 16 and Dorchester had 22, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Another Charleston County resident has died after contracting the virus, DHEC reported on Thursday.

Deaths

Of the 13 new deaths, one victim was aged 35 to 64, and 12 were at least 65 years old.

They lived in Beaufort, Charleston, Georgetown, Greenville, Horry, Pickens, Richland, Spartanburg and Union counties.

Hospitalizations

On Thursday, DHEC reported 800 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 202 in intensive care and 97 on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions like wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequent hand-washing.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

There are 90 mobile testing events scheduled through Dec. 23 and 294 permanent testing facilities. Go to scdhec.gov/covid19testing to find a testing site in your area.