SC expands its COVID-19 vaccine program for homebound people across state

People who aren't able to travel outside their homes may soon have a new opportunity to get vaccinated for coronavirus with an expanded program through the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Begun as a pilot with the company Agape Care Group in late February in Hampton and Jasper counties, DHEC said June 2 the service is now available statewide.

People who are homebound and interested in having someone come to them to administer a COVID-19 shot can call 866-365-8110 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

"This will allow vaccination for homebound residents across South Carolina," said Dr. Jane Kelly, assistant state epidemiologist at DHEC. "We know that there are a large number of people who are absolutely homebound, or who have a lot of difficulty getting out to get vaccinated."

The program will run from June 1 through December.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 71 confirmed, 47 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 491,937 confirmed, 101,589 probable.

Percent positive: 3.4 percent.

New deaths reported: 1 confirmed, 0 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,578 confirmed, 1,161 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 64 percent.

S.C. residents vaccinated

DHEC's vaccine dashboard shows that 44.9 percent of the state's residents have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, York County (12), Berkeley County (12) and Spartanburg County (10) saw the highest totals.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had six new cases on June 2, while Berkeley County had 12 and Dorchester County had three.

Deaths

The death from COVID-19 confirmed June 2 was a person between ages 35 and 64.

Hospitalizations

Of the 221 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of June 2, 66 were in the ICU and 28 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

Kelly said it is not yet absolutely certain that people who have received a vaccine against COVID-19 will need a booster.

"Right now all three vaccines are effective against currently circulating variants," Kelly said.

To find a vaccine near you, visit vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.