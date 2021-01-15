SC exceeds 5,500 confirmed coronavirus deaths as leaders rush vaccines to the elderly

Even as South Carolina continues its plan to vaccinate staff and residents at nursing homes, the state is nearing 10,000 COVID-19 cases among its most vulnerable.

According to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, 9,638 long-term care facility residents have tested positive for the virus, along with 5,808 staff members. Of those, 1,638 residents and 28 employees have died.

DHEC spent its fifth day wading through an internal systems issue that has scrambled its reported numbers this week. It says some cases and deaths have gone unreported, but will be corrected and added to the county-level dashboard when fully tallied.

While many facilities have managed to tamp down outbreaks over the past several months, and many residents can now get vaccinations, community spread remains high in some areas.

With the virus eating away at several rural areas, DHEC is focusing on getting vaccines to rural communities through mobile clinics and pharmacy chains. But with vaccines still in high demand, DHEC Interim Director of Public Health Dr. Brannon Traxler emphasized on Friday that masks and social distancing are still key to protecting the most vulnerable.

"We need to change the trajectory that (the coronavirus) is on right now," Traxler said. "We need everybody to double down on their efforts."

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 1,845, which is 1,068 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 341,597, plus 34,370 probable cases

New deaths reported: 93

Total deaths in S.C.: 5,513 confirmed, 524 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 4,168,325

Hospitalized patients: 2,424

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 26.5 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus' spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

According to data from DHEC, the top counties for new coronavirus cases reported Friday were Greenville, 191; Anderson, 141; and Lexington, 125.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County reported 39 new cases, Berkeley had 32 and Dorchester logged 27.

Deaths

Of the 93 coronavirus deaths that DHEC confirmed Friday, one victim was a young adult aged 18 to 34 and 13 were middle-aged patients aged 35 to 64. The rest were at least 65 years old.

They lived in Anderson, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Charleston, Cherokee, Chester, Colleton, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Greenville, Greenwood, Horry, Kershaw, Lancaster, Laurens, Lexington, Marion, Marlboro, Oconee, Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland, Spartanburg, Williamsburg and York counties.

Hospitalizations

Of the 2,424 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday, 473 were in intensive care and 289 were on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions such as wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequently washing hands.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

The Medical University of South Carolina said it plans to offer rapid testing in the Charleston International Airport's daily parking garage 2:30-5:30 p.m. on Friday.

Go to scdhec.gov/findatest to find a testing site in your area.