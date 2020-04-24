SC exceeds 5,000 coronavirus cases as DHEC reports 168 new positive tests and 8 deaths

The mayors of Charleston and Mount Pleasant on Friday urged the public to stay vigilant as officials begin slowly rolling back some restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic.

In Charleston, city leaders this week adopted the state's strictest rules for businesses that have reopened and Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie said town officials will meet on Monday to discuss adopting similar rules.

"Stay at home orders basically are still in effect," Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said on Friday in a joint address to the community with Haynie. "The recommendation for folks during this time is to stay at home and only go out for essential services and products that you need."

Later on Friday, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 168 new coronavirus cases and eight deaths, bringing to 5,070 the number of cases in South Carolina and 157 the number of those who have died from COVID-19.

A previously reported death in Florence County was removed as authorities review that person's case to see if the person died of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, DHEC said.

Of the eight deaths reported on Friday, six were elderly people from Aiken, Beaufort, Charleston, Dorchester, Greenville and Kershaw counties. Two middle-aged people died in Greenville and Lexington counties.

With the rate of new cases appearing to level off, researchers at three South Carolina universities say they're preparing to conduct tests for antibodies they hope will help determine whether people have built up immunity to the virus. On Friday, Tecklenburg said city employees will participate in such testing with the Medical University of South Carolina starting this Monday.

Authorities hope to make the tests available to the general public soon, officials told The Post and Courier.

As residents weather economic and other challenges resulting from widespread stay-at-home orders, Tecklenburg and Haynie thanked the public for their cooperation and vigilance.

"We're going to fight this virus," Haynie said. "We're going to win against this virus. We're going to get life back to normal as soon as we can. I want everybody to know that I have never seen more collaboration and more discussion and more teamwork that I have with this."

Meanwhile, state public health officials continue to track the spread of the coronavirus and reach out to communities most impacted by the disease.

DHEC hosted two telebriefings on Friday with faith leaders and environmental justice advocates that were focused on "ensuring all South Carolinians receive the information and resources available to help them protect themselves and their communities from COVID-19."

And the state's public health agency has also been conducting outreach efforts in the African American community, which has been hit hard the by virus.

Data shows that African Americans make up 27 percent of South Carolina's population, but have comprised 43 percent of the state's positive COVID-19 cases and 56 percent of deaths, DHEC said.

DHEC also provided an update on rapid testing machines that it distributed to hospitals across the state.

The machines were provided to hospitals that public health officials determined could make a greater impact, like those serving rural communities, the agency said.

As some previously shuttered businesses reopen across the state, authorities want owners and patrons to continue using precautions.

So-called "close contact" businesses like barbershops and gyms are not allowed to reopen.

In Charleston, a downtown gym owner was cited by the city on Thursday for allowing employees to work out after Charleston Livability officers told her she was to keep her business closed.

Livability Director Daniel Riccio said the city started receiving complaints three weeks ago about Big Work Fitness, but officers who visited the business didn't see the gym open when they stopped by. On Thursday, employees were seen working out in the gym. The owner was cited and received a summons for a July 20 hearing.

This is the second gym and third business to violate the city's nonessential business regulations. The two other businesses were in West Ashley and included a hair salon.

Shannon Scaff, Charleston's Emergency Management Director, told City Council Friday night that police responded to four calls for large gatherings since Wednesday, marking 120 calls for such gatherings since March 16. Police did note a small increase in calls reporting assaults.

Scaff said that neither the police nor fire departments have issues with the amount of personal protection equipment they have and an order was made for an additional 20,000 surgical masks.

In the Lowcountry, Trident United Way is asking for more donations after being unable to meet funding requests from local organizations in need of coronavirus relief support.

In March, the organization launched its Tri-County COVID-19 Response Fund, a partnership with The Post and Courier that looks to address rising needs that come as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Residents can visit Trident United Way’s website at www.tuw.org/covid19response to help support the Tri-County COVID-19 Response Fund.