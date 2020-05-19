SC EMTs can test for coronavirus as state hits 9,056 total cases, 399 deaths

South Carolina logged 137 new confirmed coronavirus cases and eight patient deaths Tuesday, bringing the state to a total of 9,056 known cases and 399 deaths.

As of Monday, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control had processed a total of 135,063 tests, and recorded 444 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Tuesday morning.

A pilot program allowing EMTs to test patients for COVID-19 has expanded statewide, DHEC announced Tuesday, with over 200 EMTs trained to swab residents.

Over 11,200 EMTs, paramedics and first responders work in the state. A dozen sites to test those suspected of having the novel coronavirus will be established, according to DHEC, and EMTs will be approved to serve as temporary nurse aides at nursing homes.

The department has posted a list of mobile testing clinic events available at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.

The most recent of the state's nearly 400 victims hailed from Cherokee, Dillon, Greenville, Horry and Lexington counties. Six of them were over 65, according to DHEC, and two more between 35 and 65.