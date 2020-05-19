SC EMTs can test for coronavirus as state hits 9,056 total cases, 399 deaths

Japhet Irizarry, owner of International Cuts, trims up Josh Lachance, a regular of Irizarry's for 10 years, during their first day back open after being closed for several weeks on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Goose Creek. Irizarry said it has been a lot to deal with in obtaining enough supplies like masks, gloves and disposable capes for customers. Andrew Whitaker/Staff
A pilot program allowing EMTs to test patients for COVID-19 has expanded statewide, DHEC announced Tuesday, with over 200 EMTs trained to swab residents.
Over 11,200 EMTs, paramedics and first responders work in the state. A dozen sites to test those suspected of having the novel coronavirus will be established, according to DHEC, and EMTs will be approved to serve as temporary nurse aides at nursing homes.
"Barbershops are normally a place of community where you come in and shake hands, we are just going to have to get adjusted to this." Kenyatta Grimmage said as he changes out his gloves after cutting hair at Howard's Barbershop on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Goose CreekAndrew Whitaker/Staff
