SC electronic coronavirus test results still missing, DHEC continues internal update

South Carolina is still waiting to tally electronic test results that couldn't be reported as the state health department updated its internal database on Wednesday and Thursday.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control still counted results that were faxed and emailed in on Thursday, and said it would provide a breakdown of electronic test results when possible.

Patients who tested positive are still being notified by their health care providers, DHEC said. But DHEC's case numbers remained low as many results weren't available.

Also on Thursday, Gov. Henry McMaster said he's easing restrictions on some social-distancing restrictions in South Carolina restaurants.

He said capacity limit and table spacing are among the rules he's altering in his July 29 executive order on the subject.

A provision prohibiting guests from congregating at bars will remain in place, along with a rule requiring employees to wear face coverings. An 11 p.m. restaurant alcohol sales cutoff, covered by a separate executive order, also still stands.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 229, 45 percent more than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close. Another 12 cases are probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 143,787, plus 4,536 probable cases.

New deaths reported: 20, plus three probable deaths.

Total deaths in S.C.: 3,203, plus 197 probable deaths.

Hospitalized patients: 709

Total tests in S.C.: 1,432,513

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 12.2 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus’ spread is slowing, researchers say.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Hardest-hit areas

The top three South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases Thursday were Richland, 35; Lexington, 16; and Greenville, 16.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 19 new cases, Berkeley had 10 and Dorchester had five.

Deaths

Of the 20 new deaths, 14 were elderly patients aged 65 and older, according to DHEC. Five were considered middle-aged, 35 to 64, and one was a child under 18.

They resided in Anderson, Bamberg, Barnwell, Cherokee, Greenville, Horry, Lancaster, Lexington, McCormick, Richland, Spartanburg, Union and York counties.

Hospitalizations

Of 709 coronavirus patients who were hospitalized as of Thursday, DHEC said 172 were in intensive care and 91 were on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Public health authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions, such as wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequent hand-washing.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested.

There are 310 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 31 and 264 permanent testing facilities. Go to scdhec.gov/covid19testing to find a testing site in your area.

Hanna Raskin contributed to this report.