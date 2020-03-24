SC electric co-op using security deposits as 'pandemic stimulus' as coronavirus spreads

Congress may be struggling to agree on a stimulus package to help people financially during the pandemic, but South Carolina's largest electric cooperative is implementing a plan of its own.

The Berkeley Electric Cooperative, the state's largest member-owned co-op, announced this week it would return $4.8 million to nearly 34,000 of its members for what it described as a "pandemic stimulus."

The money the co-op is refunding comes from the security deposits those customers paid to connect to the electrical system. On average that's about $141 per customer, though some will receive more and others less.

Only people with traditional billing pay that deposit, according to the co-op, which serves homes and businesses in Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties.

“We know the COVID-19 pandemic will cause financial hardships for families — many members are facing reduced employment or unemployment. They also need electricity more than ever as they follow health officials’ recommendations to stay home to slow the spread of the virus,” Dwayne Cartwright, president and CEO of Berkeley Electric, said in a press release. “We want to do everything in our power to help our members and the economy during this difficult time.”

The co-op isn't the only electric provider in South Carolina showing some generosity during the ongoing public health crisis.

Many utilities halted their shutoff policies for customers who fell behind on their bills, even before Gov. Henry McMaster requested that action.

And some of the largest investor-owned utilities in the state have released millions of dollars in donations from their charitable foundations.

Dominion Energy, the new owner of South Carolina Electric & Gas, announced it made a $1 million donation to the American Red Cross nationally.

Duke Energy, which supplies gas and electricity in the Upstate and Pee Dee regions of the state, donated $1.3 million through its foundation. South Carolina groups like Harvest Hope Food Bank received $250,000 of those charitable contributions.

“This is an unprecedented crisis that requires an unprecedented response,” Lynn Good, Duke Energy’s chairman, president and CEO, said in a news release. “We hope the customers and communities we are privileged to serve — and the outstanding Duke Energy employees who serve them — will take some comfort from these actions.”