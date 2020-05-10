SC election officials prepare safety precautions for June primaries: expect long lines

COLUMBIA — With less than a month to go until South Carolina's June 9 primaries, election officials around the state are stocking up on protective gear, training a dwindling group of poll workers on how to properly sanitize voting locations and bracing for the possibility of both longer lines and later results than usual.

Some counties are hundreds of poll workers short of the amount they would need to have all of their voting locations fully staffed, prompting Gov. Henry McMaster to offer potentially mobilizing the S.C. State Guard to help fill some of the vacancies while counties launch last-minute recruiting efforts.

Even if enough workers sign up, some previous polling locations — like senior living centers and some churches — do not want to be used this year due to the virus, meaning election officials either need to find other locations in the precincts or consolidate them, which could lead to even longer lines.

Meanwhile, state election officials are working to distribute gloves, masks, cleaning materials and cotton swabs for use on the touch screens to make sure that both poll workers and voters minimize risk on election day.

Among other measures, election officials are planning to ask voters to hold up their IDs for verification rather than handing them to the poll workers, wiping down the voting machines after each use and sanitizing pens for the sign-in sheets if voters do not bring their own.

The state has added an extra COVID-19 training video to the ordinary poll manager training process that workers need to go through before election day, which explains how to maintain social distancing in the polling locations and keep all materials sanitized.

"We want it to be as safe as possible, and the mantra we've been telling the workers and voters is bear with us," said Dorchester County Elections Director Todd Billman.

"This may, depending on turnout, take a little bit longer than usual," he added. "Our number one objective is always to make sure people can vote, but safety has to take precedence, so sometimes things go a little bit slower than we would like."

Hovering over all the preparations are several lingering uncertainties.

Multiple lawsuits are pending that could expand voter access to absentee ballots, and the state Legislature is reconvening in Columbia on May 12, when they could potentially offer some additional funding or legal fixes to make the process go smoother.

Earlier this year, the S.C. Senate unanimously approved a bill that would extend by one day the amount of time poll managers have to open mailed ballots, allowing them to begin opening them at 9 a.m. the day before the election.

But the bill, overwhelmingly supported by election officials who say it would give them a valuable head start, is now sitting in the House Judiciary Committee, and it appears unlikely that it will be able to get through the legislative process in time for the primaries.

The change could be even more important now than when election officials first requested it because the number of absentee ballots submitted is expected to be much higher than usual.

Already, with weeks left until the deadline, Charleston County has received triple the number of returned absentee ballots that they got for the entire June 2016 primaries.

"That's a lot of mail to go through in less than 12 hours, and I don't think people really realize the time it takes," Cramer said.

The state Election Commission received $6.3 million from the federal government after one of the coronavirus relief packages passed through Congress. But those funds are for the entire election year, meaning the commission needs to preserve some of it for November general elections that will likely be even more burdensome.

State lawmakers planned to kick in an extra $15 million when they met last month, but negotiations over that funding bill broke down due to an unrelated dispute over state-owned utility Santee Cooper. That money could still come as soon as next week when the Legislature reconvenes.

The federal funds are already being put to use though.

The state election commission has boosted pay for poll managers who work the June primary by $30, bringing the total up to $165. If the managers also work the runoff elections on June 23, they will receive a total of $45 above the typical base pay.

Charleston County election officials reached out to about 1,100 people who had worked the polls in previous elections, according to project officer Isaac Cramer. Of those, 476 expressed interest in working the June primaries, 193 declined and the rest have yet to respond.

In Richland County, the situation is more dire. Interim director Terry Graham said they hoped to have 900 to 1,000 poll workers for the primaries but have only around 400 signed up.

"We are well below what we need," Graham said. "Hopefully these COVID numbers start leveling off and people get more comfortable and willing to work."

Others say they are still in relatively good shape considering.

"We've not hit a panic button yet, and I hope we don't have to," said Greenville County Elections Director Conway Belangia. "We will cross that bridge in the next two weeks or so, but right now we're moving judiciously ahead."

S.C. Elections Commission spokesman Chris Whitmire said the federal funds have also gone towards buying more protective gear and cleaning materials, high-speed scanners for the mail-in ballots, carts for curbside voting and the additional costs incurred by higher-than-usual absentee voting, like printing and postage.

Over the final few weeks before the primary, Whitmire said they would work with the governor's office and the counties to make sure they have the equipment they need and to try to fill the poll worker vacancies.

"We're asking everybody to be patient," Whitmire said. "We're all in this together."