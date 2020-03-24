SC election officials consider delay to statewide June primary due to coronavirus spike

South Carolina election officials are debating whether to postpone the upcoming statewide June 9 primary election, citing concerns about holding safe and secure elections while also mitigating the spread of the contagious novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
Chris Whitmire, spokesman for the S.C. Election Commission, confirmed the discussions to The Post and Courier Tuesday afternoon.
"We're concerned about the June primaries and the general election, and really all of the elections that are scheduled to occur for 2020," Whitmire said by phone.
The discussion happening in South Carolina mirrrors similar debates happening around the nation during a presidential election year, when voter turnout is higher.
In order for the elections calendar to be altered in South Carolina, it would require an executive order from Gov. Henry McMaster or action by the state legislature.
Earlier this month, McMaster used his executive powers to postpone 45 muncipal and county elections that had been scheduled for March and April. They will instead be held after May 1.
It would not be unprecedented if South Carolina delayed its June primaries. Whitmire said South Carolina postponed its statewide primaries in both 1992 and 1994, when the primaries were held in August.
Other options also under consideration by election officials include the implementation of no-excuse early voting.
The most drastic option would be to shift to a vote-by-mail system, Whitmire said.
"Nothing is out of the question," he said. "These are strange times and we are considering things today that we wouldn’t have even been thinking about two months ago."
This is a devleoping story. Check back for updates.