SC educators say absence of masks, social distancing threatens in-person classes this fall

As cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina continue to climb, students and educators warn that a continued disregard for federal and state health guidelines will jeopardize schools' plans to host in-person classes in the fall.

On Monday, state Superintendent Molly Spearman stressed the importance of wearing a mask in public. Not doing so will threaten schools’ ability to safely reopen schools in August, she warned.

“What South Carolinians do now in adhering to social distancing — wearing masks and taking the precautions put forth by (the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control) — will be the determining factor as to what school looks like in the fall,” she said.

Since airborne transmission is the No. 1 way the coronavirus spreads, according to research published last week, state and federal health officials say wearing a mask in public is one of the best ways to mitigate its transmission.

After the coronavirus pandemic forced schools statewide to shutter in mid-March, school and district leaders have had to rethink what the so-called “new normal” of education will look like when students eventually return.

But with COVID-19 cases dramatically increasing, likely the result of relaxed restrictions on indoor dining, shopping and other recreational activities, Spearman and other educators worry about the feasibility of returning to in-person instruction.

“I’m pleading with you. ... Children need to be in school for many reasons, but we hold the key right now in our own hands as to whether that’s going to be able to happen by how well we follow the advice of health experts,” Spearman said.

Local school districts hold the power to determine what their schools will look like in August. But how a district formulates a reopening plan should be hinged on the level of community COVID-19 spread in the area, according to guidance published Monday by the state education agency.

Low spread could mean schools return to in-person instruction with extra safety measures and social distancing in place. A high community spread means that classes could be forced to take place entirely online.

Colleges and universities statewide are also grappling with the recent spike in cases.

In Charleston County, an emerging hot spot for cases in the Palmetto State, student leaders are calling upon government officials to make a change.

In a statement released Monday, College of Charleston’s Student Government Association lobbied Mayor John Tecklenburg to implement a mandatory mask requirement in all of the city’s public areas.

“The College of Charleston’s administration has made it clear that in order to protect our students, we will not be allowed to return to campus if the number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb,” it read.

Earlier this week, the city of Greenville issued an emergency ordinance requiring people to wear masks inside grocery stores and pharmacies, the first major city in the state to take such a measure.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Nationwide, some citizens have staunchly opposed the idea of mandatory mask requirements, raising concerns about infringements on individual freedoms.

Paul Patrick, chief of staff to CofC President Andrew Hsu, said last week during a virtual town hall that the success of a fall campus reopening depends on the community response to limit the transmission.

“If these numbers continue, then we'll continue to obviously have to re-evaluate the situation. But we are hopeful that we can get this moving back in the right direction and be able to have students on campus in the fall,” he said.

According to demographic data released by DHEC, young adults have been a driving force between the state’s recent spike in cases.

There has been a nearly 414 percent increase in new COVID-19 cases recorded in those between the ages of 21 and 30 since April 4, DHEC reported. In that time, there was a 966 percent increase in new cases among South Carolinians between the ages of 11 and 20.

These figures have been a point of contention for some students, including rising College of Charleston senior Maddie Gies.

Gies, who lives in downtown Charleston, said she’s felt discouraged and frustrated by the lack of masks she sees being worn on King Street and other public spaces near the heart of the college’s campus. Based off what she’s seen on social media, many of her friends are continuing to socialize as normal.

“I would love nothing more than to go out right now, but I can’t,” Gies said. “It’s just kind of hurtful because it makes me feel like I'm wasting my time or like you're not taking it seriously or I'm having to sacrifice and you're not. It's just like a slow build of just seeing those things.”

Gies, who is studying special education, also worries that the spread of the virus will impact her ability to get in-person student teaching experience in the classroom this year.

At least two of the five classes she’s registered for in the fall have already been switched to take place solely online, she said, causing her to consider putting her studies on hold for a semester.

“It’s not just my senior year. It’s your kid going to school. It really affects everyone. And I don’t think people are realizing that,” she said.

The College of Charleston has not yet released plans for fall instruction, although an announcement is expected to come later this month.

Most public school districts also haven't released specific plans for fall reopening. Monday's guidance suggests that districts announce their intentions no later than 20 days prior to the first day of school. Charleston County Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait is expected to present an update on the district's plan during a board meeting Wednesday.