SC edges closer to 70,000 COVID-19 cases; nursing grads given temporary authorization to help

South Carolina is nearing 70,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, as public health officials on Sunday said another 2,335 people tested positive for the illness.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control also reported 19 more deaths, bringing that total to 1,138.

Figures reported Sunday include 526 new confirmed cases from Friday that DHEC received from a private laboratory Saturday.

As hospital capacity continues to swell, DHEC in partnership with the Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation announced this week a joint order that gives nursing graduates temporary authorization to practice at health care facilities.

The move could free up about 200 people, allowing them to join the 85,000 licensed nurses across South Carolina.

More than 80 mobile testing clinics will be brought online in rural and underserved areas through Aug. 15, public health officials said.

Statewide numbers

Number of new cases reported: 2,335

Total number of cases in S.C.: 69,765

Number of new deaths reported: 19

Total number of deaths in S.C.: 1,138

Number of hospitalized patients: DHEC will not report hospital data for a few days, until the new reporting system is fully implemented.

Percent of tests that were positive: 18.4 percent

Total number of tests in S.C.: 626,970

Which areas are hardest hit?

Charleston County led the state with 338 new cases announced Sunday, while Greenville reported 194 and York tallied 158.

What's happening in the tri-county region?

The tri-county area counted a total of 606 cases Sunday, including 120 from Berkeley County and 148 from Dorchester.

Deaths

Of the 19 patients who died, 16 were 65 years old or older, and three were 34 to 64 years old. They were from Anderson, Darlington, Fairfield, Florence, Greenville, Horry, Lexington, Newberry, Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland, Spartanburg and Sumter counties.

What do experts say?

As case numbers and deaths continue to rise around the state, officials continue to issue dire warnings on what will happen if the public does not adopt widespread precautions like mask wearing and social distancing.

DHEC officials said they are working with their community partners to set up mobile testing clinics.

As of Sunday, there were 83 such clinics scheduled through Aug. 15.

In addition, there are 182 permanent testing sites around the state. For more information about where and how to get tested, go to scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

Officials continue to urge basic precautions to slow the spread of the coronavirus: social distancing, wearing a mask in public, avoiding group gatherings, regularly washing hands and staying home when sick.