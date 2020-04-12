SC doctors told not to prescribe hydroxychloroquine to all COVID-19 positive patients

Even as President Donald Trump continues to tout the health benefits of a drug commonly used to treat arthritis as a possible cure for the coronavirus, doctors and hospitals in South Carolina have been told they shouldn't prescribe it to all COVID-19 positive patients.

Hydroxychloroquine, which has long been used as a prescription treatment for malaria, lupus and arthritis, is under investigation as a drug to treat patients who have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

In some studies, the drug, also called by its brand name Plaquenil, has been shown to be effective as an anti-viral medication. Inpatients diagnosed with COVID-19 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn., were recently the first in the country to be enrolled in an ongoing clinical trial to test if the use of this drug works against the disease.

But its efficacy has not been proven and the use of hydroxychloroquine comes with significant side effects, such as cardiac arrhythmias, seizures, skin reactions and hypoglycemia, according to the National Institutes of Health.

At the Medical University of South Carolina, only the sickest patients who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 have been administered the drug, said MUSC spokeswoman Heather Woolwine.

"Although there is a lot of hope for the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine, the data are still very unclear," she said. "This is not a magic pill nor is it without side effects of its own. At this time, we are not dispensing hydroxychloroquine for treatment of ambulatory and mildly symptomatic patients."

Likewise, a spokesman for Trident Health in North Charleston referenced a joint statement issued by the S.C. Board of Medical Examiners and the Board of Pharmacy that advises health care providers to limit "their usage for treatment of COVID-19 infection — preferably such a patient who has been admitted to a hospital where the treatment can be appropriately monitored."

The state boards are particularly worried about the supply of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin, a common antibiotic also under investigation as a potential COVID-19 treatment. In a joint order published March 25, the boards reported that prescribers have started issuing these drugs "in such numbers that it has caused shortages." Some of these drugs are currently on backorder and hospitals in South Carolina have expressed concerns about their availability, the order stated.

While these aren't concerns unique to South Carolina, Trump has repeatedly pushed for these drugs to be used as a front-line treatment in the pandemic, even as some in the scientific community have called for further study.

"HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE & AZITHROMYCIN, taken together, have a real chance to be one of the biggest game changers in the history of medicine. The FDA has moved mountains - Thank You! Hopefully they will BOTH ... be put in use IMMEDIATELY. PEOPLE ARE DYING, MOVE FAST, and GOD BLESS EVERYONE!," the president tweeted on March 21.

Trump has also cited the results of a small study in France that found the use of hydroxychloroquine was associated with a "viral load reduction/disappearance in COVID-19 patients." The study, which has been discredited by some scholars, concluded that the use of azirthromycin in conjunction with hydroxychloroquine seemed to reinforce this outcome.

“Effective therapies for COVID-19 are urgently needed,” said James P. Kiley, director of the Division of Lung Diseases at the Clinical Trials Network of the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute.

"Hydroxychloroquine has showed promise in a lab setting against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and preliminary reports suggest potential efficacy in small studies with patients," Kiley said in a federal news release. "However, we really need clinical trial data to determine whether hydroxychloroquine is effective and safe in treating COVID-19.”