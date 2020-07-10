SC doctors sound alarm on coronavirus spike as state reports 1,725 new cases

Health care workers gathered outside the Medical University of South Carolina on Friday morning to sound the alarm on a continued spike in coronavirus cases around the state.

Dr. Robert Ball, an infectious disease epidemiologist, said of all the viruses he's studied, the novel coronavirus is the most alarming.

"This is the one that has scared me and caused me to lose sleep," Ball said.

Hours later, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a record high number of daily coronavirus deaths — 26.

A Post and Courier analysis of pandemic data showed that South Carolina had the world's fourth highest rate of case increases, when also accounting for population size, over the last two weeks.

Fighting the virus is challenging, not only because of how new it is, but also because of human behavior.

"There are crowded bars where people aren’t wearing masks," Ball said. "There are people shouting and spewing virus in indoor spaces … it’s the human nature reason for the massive upsurge."

McMaster issued an order on Friday banning the sale of alcohol in bars and restaurants after 11 p.m.

Ball said there hasn’t been significant mask wearing in Charleston. He said the city’s Livability and Tourism Department, which is tasked with enforcing the mandatory mask ordinance, is going out on King Street to survey the situation.

Statewide numbers

Number of new cases reported: 1,725

Total number of cases in S.C.: 52,273

Number of new deaths reported: 26

Total number of deaths in S.C.: 922

Number of hospitalized patients: 1,438

Percent of tests that were positive: 17.8

Total number of tests in S.C.: 520,176

Which areas are hardest-hit?

Charleston County led the state in new cases with 265. Greenville County had 217, Horry County had 175.

What’s happening in the tri-county region?

In addition to Charleston's 265 new cases, Berkeley reported 98 new positive tests and Dorchester counted 66.

In Summerville, town officials renewed an ordinance requiring masks or other face coverings "in all establishments where face-to-face interaction occurs."

The mask rule will be in effect until 11:59 p.m. Aug. 13, unless it's renewed or the ordinance is terminated by council members, officials said.

Charleston County Public Library officials announced curbside pickup services will begin at the Main Library on Calhoun Street and the John L. Dart Library, 1067 King St., on Monday.

Patrons will be able to pick up books and other items they've placed on hold, officials said. Both library branches have been closed since March 16.

Curbside pickup at the downtown Charleston branches will be available 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

Deaths

Of the 26 patients who died, 23 were elderly individuals from the following counties: three each in Anderson and Richland; two each in Dorchester, Florence, Horry and Sumter; and one each in Bamberg, Charleston, Cherokee, Greenville, Laurens, Lexington, Orangeburg, Pickens and Spartanburg.

Three middle-aged patients, between the ages of 35 and 64, died in Berkeley, Greenville and Richland counties, DHEC said.

Although DHEC has reported higher death numbers this week, including 38 on Wednesday, the public health agency attributed prior higher numbers to reporting delays. That was not the case on Friday.

What do experts say?

The rise in the number of people hospitalized with the virus has raised concerns among medical officials.

Hospitals in the Charleston area report people under 40 account for a growing share of their positive tests.

Dr. Melvin Brown, an area physician who specializes in emergency medicine, said at the press conference that these younger patients are accounting for some of the spread. And while many recover, some are dying.

"Some of the side effects of this virus will take young lives," Brown said.

State Sen. Marlon Kimpson, D-Charleston, also made a plea for people to follow measures and guidelines to contain the spread of the virus.

"People are refusing to follow the common-sense guidelines," he said at the press conference. "Until we flatten the curve, and control the spread, we can’t possibly begin to talk about returning to normal."