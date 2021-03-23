SC dialysis clinics say they could quickly vaccinate patients, but they don't have any doses

One of South Carolina's largest dialysis providers said it could vaccinate all of its willing patients, who sit passively in its clinics for hours several days a week, within a matter of days. The only problem: The state hasn't given it any doses.

As of March 23, 13 percent of the Fresenius Medical Care's 4,500 patients in South Carolina had been vaccinated, one of the company's lowest rates across its national network. In the majority of states, either the state or local governments have sent at least some doses to Fresenius' clinics, a spokesman said.

Fresenius said it is an easy sell for a population at risk, given dialysis patients are much more likely to become seriously ill or die from COVID-19 than the general population. In a study of end-stage kidney disease patients who caught the virus, more than half were hospitalized and 23 percent died of COVID-19, according to results published early this year in the journal Kidney Medicine.

Officials at the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control have said there is not enough vaccine to go around, and have prioritized shipments elsewhere.

"They (dialysis centers) are among the ones we would love to be sending vaccine to," said Nick Davidson, senior deputy for public health at DHEC. "The challenge right now is still we can't spread the vaccine so thinly across the state … Right now we're just waiting for more vaccine to be able to give them."

Tricia Manigault, 55, is one of Fresenius' more mobile patients. She usually drives herself to dialysis three times a week near where she lives in Mount Pleasant; she has been getting the treatments for three years to manage her kidney failure. Manigault has been checking the state's vaccine appointment website every day, and hasn't been able to find availability. So, she has also been visiting local pharmacies to ask about canceled appointments and extra doses, also with no luck.

To Manigault, dialysis centers should have been grouped with nursing homes and assisted living facilities in receiving the vaccine directly. Now, she is competing with the majority of the state population to find a slot.

"I just feel like it would pretty much save my life," Manigault said. "I believe if I get (the virus), it would not be good. I see it as a life saver."

She is one of roughly 11,000 South Carolinians on dialysis, according to 2018 data from the United States Renal Data System. South Carolina was slated to receive about 122,000 first doses of the vaccine the week of March 22.

Dialysis centers' worry about that fact was the subject of a letter the American Society of Nephrology sent to President Joe Biden's administration in late February, urging leaders to open allocations and pointing out most dialysis recipients have to come to a center three times a week to get their treatments, making patients an easy audience to vaccinate.

Fresenius is not the only South Carolina dialysis provider advocating to be sent doses of the vaccine. A spokeswoman for DaVita Kidney Care, another chain, said in a statement the company hopes to vaccinate patients directly in its centers "in the weeks ahead."

"We’ve seen direct access greatly increase vaccine rates among dialysis patients in other states and are grateful for DHEC’s partnership to make this happen in South Carolina," the spokeswoman said.

Dr. Presley Howlett, a medical director for Fresenius' local clinics, said the overwhelming majority of patients get their other vaccines, like the flu shot, through Fresenius. In addition to the extra risks dialysis patients face because of their conditions, the need to come in for regular treatments presents potential exposures. To mitigate that, Fresenius has designated clinics for COVID-19 positive patients.

Howlett said transportation is an issue for the majority of Fresenius' patients, yet another reason why accessing a vaccine outside of dialysis appointments is challenging.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 494 confirmed, 213 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 460,277 confirmed, 82,635 probable.

Percent positive: 4.8 percent.

New deaths reported: 2 confirmed, 1 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 7,971 confirmed, 1,059 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 65 percent.

How does S.C. rank in vaccines administered per 100,000 people?

43rd as of March 22, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Greenville County (82), Spartanburg County (44) and York County (42) saw the highest totals.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 18 new cases on March 23, while Berkeley had 16 and Dorchester had 12.

Deaths

One of the newly confirmed deaths reported was in a child under age 18. The other was a patient 65 or older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 542 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of March 23, 126 were in the ICU and 61 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

DHEC in a March 23 announcement reminded the public that in addition to the COVID-19 vaccine, they need to stay up-to-date on their other vaccinations as well, including the annual flu shot and boosters for tetanus and diphtheria every 10 years; Tdap is also recommended to inoculate against the whooping cough.