SC DHEC urges people to get COVID-19 vaccine despite reported cases of rare heart issue

Health organizations, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, acknowledged this week reports of rare cases of mild inflammation of the heart muscle and surrounding tissue among young people who have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

In a joint news release on June 23, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and 11 other health organizations said only a small number of people will experience the condition after vaccination, and individuals often recover on their own with minimal treatment.

The inflammation is much more common for people who get COVID-19, and the risks to the heart from the virus can be more severe, the release said.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control continues to encourage people 12 and older to get vaccinated.

"Make no mistake: COVID-19 continues to spread in our communities, and those who remain unvaccinated face far greater risk from the disease than rare side effects from the vaccines," DHEC said in a release.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 88 confirmed, 70 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 492,836 confirmed, 103,308 probable.

Percent positive: 2.6 percent.

New deaths reported: 13 confirmed, 2 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,640 confirmed, 1,179 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 68.7 percent.

S.C. residents vaccinated

DHEC's vaccine dashboard shows that 47.9 percent of the state's residents have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Berkeley County (seven), Charleston County (14), Greenville County (eight) and York County (eight) saw the highest totals.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had eight new cases on June 25, while Berkeley County had seven and Dorchester County had five.

Deaths

Four of the deaths from COVID-19 confirmed June 25 were people 35 to 64. Nine were patients age 65 or older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 130 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of June 25, 33 were in the ICU and 16 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

Because of the continued rise in the spread of the Delta variant, DHEC said it is more important than ever for people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

People ages 12 and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available for people 18 and older. Go to vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov to find a nearby vaccine provider.