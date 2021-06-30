DHEC reports 6 more cases of COVID-19 Delta variant in Palmetto state since last week

Ten cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant have been reported in South Carolina as of June 28, six more since last week.

Dr. Johnathan Knoche, a medical consultant with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, said the agency cannot assume the low number of reported cases of the variant are all that exist.

The Delta variant is more transmissible than other strains of the virus. It was first identified in India and carries a greater chance of severe disease than other COVID-19 variants, DHEC said.

One of the best ways to prevent severe illness is to get vaccinated. Fully vaccinated individuals are about 88 percent protected from symptomatic disease, Knoche said.

With Independence Day weekend approaching, it is possible South Carolina could see an increase in COVID-19 cases, plus the more-transmissible variant.

As of June 30, only 48.4 percent of the state's residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 86 confirmed, 61 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 493,140 confirmed, 103,700 probable.

Percent positive: 2.5 percent.

New deaths reported: 2 confirmed, 0 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,639 confirmed, 1,180 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 65.3 percent.

S.C. residents vaccinated

DHEC's vaccine dashboard shows that 48.4 percent of the state's residents have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Berkeley County (9), Greenville County (8) and Richland County (16) saw the highest totals.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had five new cases on June 30, while Berkeley County had nine and Dorchester County had 6.

Deaths

Both of the deaths from COVID-19 confirmed June 30 were people 35 to 64.

Hospitalizations

Of the 124 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of June 30, 37 were in the ICU and 16 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

COVID-19 vaccines are now available for people 12 and up.

Because of the continued rise in the spread of the Delta variant, DHEC said it is more important than ever for people to get vaccinated against the virus.

Go to vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov to find a nearby vaccine provider.