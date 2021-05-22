SC DHEC reports 205 new confirmed cases of COVID-19

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 205 new confirmed and 121 probable cases of COVID-19.

As of May 20, the state's vaccine utilization rate was at 71.7 percent. With the Pfizer vaccine being the most utilized, 35.6 percent of South Carolinians have been completely vaccinated and 43.5 percent have had one dose.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 205 confirmed, 121 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 490,176 confirmed, 100,469 probable.

Percent positive: 2.3 percent.

New deaths reported: 4 confirmed, 0 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,517 confirmed, 1,157 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 70 percent.

How S.C. ranks

South Carolina ranks 42nd in the nation in the number of vaccines administered per 100,000 people as of May 20, according to the CDC. More recent information was not available due to a server issue.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Greenville County (24), Richland County (23) and York County (23) saw the highest totals.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had five new cases on May 22, while Berkeley County had four and Dorchester County had six.

Deaths

One of the confirmed deaths from COVID-19 was a patient age 35 to 64 and three were patients 65 or older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 297 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of May 22, 86 were in the ICU and 41 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

Experts are still recommending all South Carolinians 12 years old and up get vaccinated. Those who have been vaccinated can shed their masks in some situations, according to the CDC's recommendations.