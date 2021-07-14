SC DHEC reports 12 COVID-19 Delta variant cases in state, one confirmed in a child

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is currently reporting 12 cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant in the state and suspects there could be more.

DHEC's public health director, Dr. Brannon Traxler, said only a random sample of positive COVID-19 specimens are sequenced in the state to identify a variant. The purpose of the sequencing is for surveillance and not individual diagnoses.

"Data are showing that the proportion of Delta variants identified is increasing rapidly," Traxler said.

Of the 12 confirmed cases of the Delta variant, one was an individual under the age of 18.

Traxler said data shows COVID-19 vaccines are effective against the Delta variant, especially among those who are fully vaccinated.

People who get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the one-dose shot. Those who get the Moderna or Pfizer shots are fully vaccinated two weeks after the second dose.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 204 confirmed, 121 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 495,079 confirmed, 105,528 probable.

Percent positive: 8 percent.

New deaths reported: 3 confirmed, 1 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,675 confirmed, 1,185 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 68.3 percent.

S.C. residents vaccinated

DHEC's vaccine dashboard shows that 49.3 percent of the state's residents have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Greenville County (27), Charleston County (21), Horry County (21) and Richland County (18) saw the highest totals.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 21 new cases on July 14, while Berkeley County had 13 and Dorchester County had seven.

Deaths

DHEC did not report the ages of the three people who died in the July 14 data.

Hospitalizations

Of the 192 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of July 14, 53 were in the ICU and 16 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

Public health recommendations for protecting people from COVID-19 do not change because of the Delta variant.

"Getting fully vaccinated as soon as possible, as soon as you're eligible is the best way to protect against that Delta variant and all other variants that exists because of the COVID-19 virus," Traxler said.

People who are not vaccinated need to wear a mask in public and avoid close contact with others, she said.

Students who are 12 and older are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated now so they have time to build up immunity against the virus before the start of school or early on in the academic year.