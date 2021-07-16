SC DHEC launches $5M grant program to expand COVID-19 vaccine awareness

The state health department has launched a $5 million grant assistance program to fund community vaccine awareness in the state.

The program will fund local outreach efforts using money received from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Organizations in the state are eligible to apply.

The goal is to help increase COVID-19 vaccination rates. Only 43.6 percent of the state's residents are fully vaccinated, according to the agency.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said the grant recipients' initiatives will include distributing informational material, conducting safe in-person or virtual educational sessions with community members and providing transportation to people who want to get vaccinated, among other things.

None of the activities will include unsolicited door-to-door residential outreach, the agency said.

Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC's public health director, said the state is taking advantage of the federal funding to help ensure people in rural, minority and vulnerable communities receive the information they need to make informed decisions about vaccines from people they know and trust.

"We have said many times that DHEC can't end this pandemic alone," Traxler said. "We need state and local officials, teachers and educators, faith and other community leaders, and the business community to be COVID-19 ambassadors."

DHEC anticipates awarding up to 25 grants totaling up to $5 million for six months, according to a news release from the agency. Each award is expected to last for six months and can be renewed up to three times for a total of two years.

Details are available on DHEC's website. Grant applications will be accepted through Aug. 5.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 314 confirmed, 245 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 495,735 confirmed, 106,068 probable.

Percent positive: 5.5 percent.

New deaths reported: 5 confirmed, 0 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,687 confirmed, 1,175 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 68.3 percent.

S.C. residents vaccinated

DHEC's vaccine dashboard shows that 49.5 percent of the state's residents have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 43.6 percent have completed vaccination.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Charleston County (29), Horry County (45) and Richland County (25) saw the highest totals.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 29 new cases on July 16, while Berkeley County had 17 and Dorchester County had 12.

Deaths

DHEC did not report the ages of the five people who died in the July 16 data.

Hospitalizations

Of the 192 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of July 16, 53 were in the ICU and 16 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines are being offered throughout the state.

People ages 12 and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available for people 18 and older.

Go to scdhec.gov/vaxlocator or call 1-866-365-8110 to find a nearby vaccination location.