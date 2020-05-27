SC DHEC chief resigning for health, family reasons as coronavirus cases rise

COLUMBIA — Rick Toomey, who has led South Carolina's public health agency during the COVID-19 pandemic, resigned Wednesday, citing the need to stay healthy after his recent scare and desire to be in Beaufort full-time with his first grandchild.

Toomey took a leave of absence in April for two weeks to get his blood pressure under control. His last day with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control will be June 10.

Board members thanked him for leading the agency during the unprecedented crisis.

"It's a sad day for us," said board chairman Mark Elam.

The board accepted his resignation just as positive coronavirus cases are rising again in the state, hitting a record weekly high on Tuesday. Testing for the virus has ramped up in recent weeks, surpassing Tuesday the state's goal of 110,000 for the month, but plateaued over the last few days.

Meeting that goal factored into the timing of his resignation, he said.

"With my recent health experience that is under control and doing well, it made me take a step back to access where I want to be in my life in this point and time and with the birth of my first grandchild," Toomey said, later noting his grandson is 3 ½ months old. "It makes me understand I'd like to be in Beaufort and the commitment of being in Columbia five days a week is tough.

"It's never a good time to make a decision such as this," he continued. "The state, the nation has gone through some really challenging times during the last three months. We're in a better place today than we were a month, two months ago. ... It's time for me to step aside."

The 20 deaths reported Wednesday set a new daily high in South Carolina. Since the pandemic started in March, 466 South Carolinians have died from COVID-19. At least 10,623 have been diagnosed with the virus that can be deadly, particularly to the elderly and people with underlying conditions such as heart disease and diabetes. Two-thirds of the South Carolinians killed by the disease have been over age 70.

Exactly how many have been sickened is unknown, as only the very sick, health care workers and first responders were tested before the statewide ramp up that focused on nursing homes, and rural communities and minorities that are disproportionately sickened and dying because they lack access to health care. In all, 181,154 people have been tested since early March.

Toomey, a former hospital administrator, was named DHEC's director in late 2018.

His resignation comes a day before the expected final meeting of Gov. Henry McMaster's accelerateSC task force advising him on how to safely reopen South Carolina's economy.

The Republican governor has consistently rolled back restrictions and mandated closures over the last month, most recently allowing tourist attractions of all sizes to re-open ahead of the Memorial Day holiday.

Youth sports and adult recreation leagues can return to athletic fields for practice in a few days. That will leave the only activities and businesses still banned from opening as bowling alleys, spectator sports — both college and professional — and places that pack a lot of people inside, such as concert halls, theaters, night clubs, and arenas.