SC detects first known case of COVID-19 variant that first emerged in UK

Two South Carolina patients are the first in the United States to be diagnosed with a mutated strain of the coronavirus. File/Matt Bise/Journal Scene

The SARS-CoV-2 variant that first emerged in the United Kingdom has reached South Carolina, officials announced Saturday.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control learned late Friday that a Lowcountry resident who'd traveled internationally has tested positive for the B.1.1.7 variant.

Experts haven't proven that the variant causes more severe illness than standard COVID-19 and agree that existing vaccines will protect people from the variant, according to DHEC. But both the B.1.1.7 variant and the B.1.351 variant that was found in two Palmetto State patients this week spread more quickly and easily than the novel coronavirus.

“The arrival of the second SARS-CoV-2 variant in our state is a yet another important reminder to all South Carolinians that the fight against this deadly virus is far from over,” said DHEC Interim Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler.

The B.1.1.7 variant has been identified in several countries and 30 states, with 434 total cases having been reported in the U.S. as of Friday evening.

Earlier this week, DHEC announced that two cases of the B.1.351 variant first discovered in South Africa had been reported in South Carolina. 

State public health authorities are coordinating with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to monitor the spread of new strains, DHEC said. The department sequences genetic material of two dozen samples each week to search for variants, The Post and Courier recently reported, so the majority of the state's COVID-19 swabs don't undergo the additional scrutiny.

The two patients who tested positive for the B.1.351 variant lived in different regions, haven't traveled and don't have a known connection to each other, DHEC said. That leads experts to believe the mutated virus is already spreading in South Carolina.

Traxler said the DHEC is increasing the samples it runs through variant testing to see how prevalent the strains' spread has become, and private labs also test for new variants of the virus.

Reach Sara Coello at 843-901-2995 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

