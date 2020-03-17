SC Democrats postpone their 2020 county conventions for March, citing coronavirus concerns

Citing concerns about the coronavirus, South Carolina Democrats have postponed their remaining 2020 county conventions, a mandatory part of selecting delegates for the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee.

"After working extensively with the DNC Rules and Bylaws Committee and our county parties, we have postponed the remainder of our County Conventions scheduled for the month of March," the party said in a statement Tuesday.

According to the state party's 2020 Delegate Selection Plan, delegates to the national convention are required to have voted in South Carolina’s Feb. 29 Democratic presidential primary and must also attend both their 2020 county precinct meeting and county convention.

State party Chairman Trav Robertson said this week that more than 30 counties still needed to hold their conventions. County leadership was notified of the possible change to county conventions in a Sunday memo.

This move comes after the Democratic National Committee last week granted state Democratic parties, including South Carolina, flexibility in their delegate selection process.

The approval first allowed South Carolina Democrats to participate remotely in their county party’s precinct reorganization meetings on Saturday. Now, it is granting them flexibility in other aspects of the national delegate selection process.

On Monday, President Donald Trump warned the coronavirus crisis could extend into the summer months of July or August.

The DNC convention is scheduled for July 13-16. The Republican National Convention is slated for Aug. 24-27.