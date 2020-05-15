SC Democrat Joe Cunningham votes against his party's $3T coronavirus stimulus package

Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham voted against his party's latest and largest coronavirus relief package on Friday, calling the $3 trillion bill "partisan" and "Washington politics at its worst."
"While South Carolina families, small business owners, and workers are struggling, now is not the time to advance a partisan wish list or refuse to come to the negotiating table," the Charleston Democrat said in a statement Friday morning about his intent to vote against the measure.
"At a time when our country is in real trouble, we should not be spending precious time on one-sided solutions that aren’t going anywhere," he added.
Despite Cunningham’s objections, the Heroes Act passed the Democrat-controlled House Friday night along mostly party lines. The final vote was 208-199.
The 1,815-page bill, which includes $1 trillion for states and cities, would be the fifth and the largest coronavirus relief package passed by Congress.
It now heads to the U.S. Senate, where it is expected to face an immediate dead-end in the Republican-majority chamber.
In explaining his objections, Cunningham questioned whether the allocations in the bill were narrow enough and whether Congress was upholding its obligation to be responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars.
In an interview with The Post and Courier, Cunningham said he took particular issue with expanding the second round of direct payment stimulus checks to undocumented immigrants.
"Those direct payments should only go to American citizens," he said.
Before the final vote, Cunningham joined 185 Republicans and 12 Democrats in a last-ditch GOP effort to try and remove direct payments for undocumented immigrants with taxpayer identification numbers.
The effort failed, but Politico reports Republicans are already planning to use the issue against moderate Democrats in November.
As one of the 30 Democrats who represents a House district that voted for President Donald Trump in 2016, Cunningham’s vote on Friday came with some degree of political risk.
Even before he cast his vote, it was already drawing criticism from his coastal, suburban district.
Though Cunningham faces no Democratic primary challenger, one of the four Republican candidates in the congressional race publicly called on Cunningham to reject the bill.
In a video message released Thursday afternoon, Republican Kathy Landing urged Cunningham to vote against the measure.
In a statement issued Friday, Landing said Cunningham's vote showed he was "listening to my call to vote no on his party's $3 trillion money grab."
Cunningham, in an interview, said he didn't vote against the bill because of Landing's video message or any other outside political pressure, including warnings from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
"I don't take any of that into consideration when I cast my vote. I'm just focused on delivering results to the Lowcountry," he said.
The massive federal aid package is not expected to get far.
The Republican-majority U.S. Senate is not expected to take up the bill, and the White House has already said President Trump would veto the $3 trillion economic package Democrats have proposed.