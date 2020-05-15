SC Democrat Joe Cunningham to vote against his party's $3T coronavirus stimulus package

Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham announced he will vote against his party's latest coronavirus relief package on Friday, calling the $3 trillion bill "partisan" and "Washington politics at its worst."
"While South Carolina families, small business owners, and workers are struggling, now is not the time to advance a partisan wish list or refuse to come to the negotiating table," the Charleston Democrat said in a statement released Friday morning.
"At a time when our country is in real trouble, we should not be spending precious time on one-sided solutions that aren’t going anywhere," he added.
The package, which includes $1 trillion for states and cities, is expected to be considered later today by the Democrat-controlled House.
In his statement, Cunningham questioned whether the allocations were narrow enough, and whether Congress was upholding its obligation to be responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars.
"American small businesses, families, and our state and local governments urgently need more aid, but it must be targeted — especially when we are discussing spending trillions of dollars," Cunningham said. "Instead, this legislation includes unrelated partisan objectives without adequately funding the small business resources my constituents desperately need."
When he votes, Cunningham will be the only Democrat in South Carolina's Washington delegation to vote against the bill.
House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-Columbia, plans to vote for the legislation, his office confirmed Friday morning.
The remaining five members of the South Carolina delegation are Republicans.
Cunningham's rejection of the bill came after least two other vulnerable House Democrats — U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia and Kendra Horn of Oklahoma — announced they would vote against the relief package.
Like Cunningham, both Spanberger and Horn are facing tough reelection battles in their home districts.
In 2018, Cunningham became the first Democrat elected to South Carolina's coastal 1st Congressional District in nearly 40 years.
The Charleston-anchored, suburban coastal district stretches from Charleston to Berkeley County, Summerville and south to Hilton Head Island.
The district voted overwhelmingly for President Donald Trump in 2016.
Though Cunningham faces no Democratic primary challenger, one of the four Republican candidates in the congressional contest sought to put pressure on Cunningham to reject the bill.
In a video message released Thursday, Republican Kathy Landing called on Cunningham to vote against the measure, which she characterized as "Nancy Pelosi's $3 trillion money grab."
"Spending $3 trillion we don't have and can't afford for the sake of power and political gain does nothing, and is a complete waste," Landing, a financial planner and Mount Pleasant Town Councilwoman, said in her video.
Even if the legislation passes in the U.S. House, the 1,800-page package is not expected to get far.
The Republican-majority U.S. Senate, where GOP lawmakers are wary of another round of federal aid, is not expected to take up the bill.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.