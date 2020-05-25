SC demand for bicycles soars during quarantine as people seek socially distant exercise

By the time people started returning to workplaces and restaurants in mid-May after two months of semi-quarantine, it had become easier to find toilet paper and hand sanitizer, but much harder to find a bicycle.

“I’ve been doing this for 25 years and I’ve never seen anything like," said Lee Edwards, owner of Sweetgrass Cycles in Mount Pleasant. "We're selling everything."

He said cooped-up people seemed to suddenly want bicycles — a great way to get outside and exercise without getting too close to other people.

Kristen Reynolds went out and bought a used bicycle from Play It Again Sports in late March. She had plenty of time to use it because she was furloughed from her sales job with a makeup company.

“I stopped working the 19th of March and bought a bike about a week later," she said. “I figured what better time to buy a bike and get to know the area."

Reynolds moved to Mount Pleasant from Charlotte about six months ago. She said buying a bike allowed her to ride all around her new hometown.

“It’s been great," she said. "I’m up to about 2 miles a day."

Lots of other people clearly had similar ideas. Reynolds said that when she went looking for a bicycle tire pump, Walmart had just one left.

At the Area 51 Bicycle Shop in North Charleston, Serena Ash said the inventory was nearly cleaned out by mid-May, but the bike repair business was brisk.

“That was the biggest demand we saw," she said. “We repaired a lot of the used bikes that people probably had sitting in their yards."

Ash had been unable to work as a hair stylist due to coronavirus restrictions and was instead busy helping husband Chris Ash run the bike shop.

"We did sell out of bikes," she said. "We had no idea this was going to happen."

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Local bike stores said older customers and families in particular sought out bicycles during the time when stay-home orders were in place. South Carolina bicycle stores continued to operate as essential businesses.

“They’re just looking for something they can get around town on," said Damien Emery, who works at The Bicycle Shoppe on the Charleston peninsula. “Right now, we’ve only got kids bikes and the super high-end stuff."

Bicycle Retailer and Industry News reported that sales of adult recreational bikes were up 121 percent in March versus the prior year and sales of children's bikes were up 56 percent.

Serena Ash said some of the soaring demand for bike repairs seen at Area 51 may have come because people had trouble finding new bicycles.

“There were all these repairs of rusty bikes that we had to order parts for," she said.

Edwards, at Sweetgrass Cycles, said supplies of new bicycles became a challenge nationwide.

"The bicycle industry was not ready for this," he said. "It’s like toilet paper and a lot of other things."

Advocacy groups including Charleston Moves hope that with more people riding bicycles, support will increase for more bicycle-friendly roads and more bike lanes. Some large cities in the United States, France, Italy and Germany already have plans to dedicate more street space to bicycles.

Cities where a large number of people commuted on subways before the coronavirus pandemic are leading the charge to make it easier for people to get around on bikes.