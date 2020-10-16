SC COVID-19 vaccine plan prioritizes high-risk patients, health workers, nursing homes

Coronavirus vaccines are coming, but you probably won't be able to get one right away, according to a plan unveiled Friday by South Carolina public health officials.

The plan, which calls for a three-phase approach, is aimed at getting the vaccine to those at high risk of becoming seriously ill first because initial distributions nationwide are expected to be limited.

Front-line medical workers and nursing home residents will also be eligible in the first phase, officials with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said.

"Initially, it will be in limited supply, and not everyone who wants a vaccine will be able to get one," Dr. Linda Bell, the state’s chief epidemiologist, said Friday.

The vaccine won’t be made widely available to residents until phase three. When that will be is unknown.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 897, which is 467 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 155,799

New deaths reported: 5

Total deaths in S.C.: 3,405 confirmed, 210 probable

Hospitalized patients: 769

Total tests in S.C.: 1,720,120

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 10.8 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus’ spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases Friday were Greenville, 176; Spartanburg, 86; and Richland, 80.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 33 new cases, Berkeley had 18 and Dorchester had 15.

There were no confirmed tri-county deaths announced Friday.

Deaths

Of the five new deaths, three were elderly patients aged 65 or older and two were aged 35 to 64.

They lived in Anderson, Chesterfield, Dillon, Oconee and Richland counties.

Hospitalizations

Of 769 coronavirus patients who were hospitalized as of Friday, DHEC said 206 were in intensive care with 98 on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Health officials expect COVID-19 vaccines to require two doses, which must be given 21 to 28 days apart, Bell said. The second one must be the same brand as the first.

While the document released Friday represents the state’s first official plan, it echoes a basic rundown state officials gave last month.

"There are many months to go before the vaccine will be available in mass quantities," Stephen White, director of immunizations for DHEC, said Sept. 10.

On Friday, Bell stressed the plan will continue to change as more is known and federal health officials update their guidance.

While there are many unknowns about the vaccine, and when it will be available at all, the state is ready, McMaster said earlier Friday.

"We want to get the vaccine out," he said. "The full team will be on deck to get it out."

Meanwhile, authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions like wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequent hand-washing.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

There are 119 mobile testing events scheduled through Dec. 2 and 318 permanent testing facilities. Go to scdhec.gov/covid19testing to find a testing site in your area.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, go to scdhec.gov/covid19vaccine.

Seanna Adcox contributed to this report.