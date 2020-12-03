SC COVID-19 cases continue spike as DHEC plans to release first vaccine doses mid-December

South Carolina's coronavirus cases and other key indicators are continuing to climb, according to data released Thursday by public health authorities.

Also on Thursday, officials with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said they may be able to distribute the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine around Dec. 14-16.

DHEC officials did not say how many doses would be available in that first shipment.

Thursday's percent positive of daily COVID-19 tests was 23.8 percent, one of the highest rates on record, according to DHEC figures.

The numbers also showed increases in case numbers and hospitalizations. The weekly death rate has been relatively stable over the last two months, with between 100 to 128 for each seven-day period since the week ending Oct. 3.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 1,754, which is 1,010 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 208,435, plus 14,182 probable cases

New deaths reported: 21

Total deaths in S.C.: 4,145 confirmed, 321 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 2,773,206

Hospitalized patients: 1,046

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 17.2 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus’ spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases reported Thursday were Greenville, 187; Richland, 175; and Horry 143.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 105 new cases; Berkeley, 48; and Dorchester, 57.

One patient, aged 65 or older, died in Charleston County. No other tri-county deaths were reported Thursday.

Deaths

Of the 20 remaining new deaths, 14 were patients aged 65 or older. They lived in Aiken, Cherokee, Lexington, Oconee, Pickens, Spartanburg and Union counties. Six patients aged 35 to 64 also died. They lived in Edgefield, Greenville, Greenwood, Hampton, Spartanburg and Sumter counties

Hospitalizations

Of the 1,046 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 reported on Thursday, 261 were in intensive care and 111 were on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions such as wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequently washing hands.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

Go to scdhec.gov/findatest to find a testing site in your area.