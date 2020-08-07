SC COVID-19 case activity shows small signs of slowdown as total number approaches 100,000

With the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases approaching 100,000, South Carolina health officials said on Friday there may be signs the disease's activity is slowing down in the state.

The number of new cases and the percent of positive tests has dropped slightly over the last few weeks, said Dr. Brannon Traxler, a physician consultant for the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Traxler, however, urged residents to stay vigilant.

"While we are not near the finish line, our trend shows that what we're doing is having an impact," she said.

The doctor said it's important for South Carolinians to continue wearing masks, social distancing, avoid group gatherings, stay home when sick and wash their hands.

Data compiled by The Post and Courier shows the seven-day rolling average number of new cases reached a 39-day low on Friday. Likewise, the seven-day rolling average of the number of COVID-19-related deaths has declined 16 percent over the past two weeks.

Statewide numbers

Number of new cases reported: 1,265

Total number of cases in S.C.: 97,554, plus 708 probable cases

Number of new deaths reported: 21

Total number of deaths in S.C.: 1,883, plus 79 probable deaths

Number of hospitalized patients: 1,415

Percent of tests that were positive: 18.3 percent

Total number of tests in S.C.: 824,500

Which areas are hardest hit?

Richland County had the state's highest number of new confirmed cases: 115, DHEC said. Greenville County was second with 112 and Charleston County was third with 93.

What's happening in the tri-county region?

In addition to Charleston County's new cases, Berkeley County had 28 and Dorchester County had 38, DHEC said.

Deaths

Of the 21 deaths confirmed on Friday, all but one were elderly patients 65 or older, DHEC said. They lived in Aiken, Anderson, Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Florence, Greenville, Greenwood, Horry, Jasper, Laurens, Oconee, Pickens, Spartanburg, Sumter, Union and Williamsburg counties.

One middle-age patients, who was 35 to 64, died in Dorchester County, DHEC said.

Hospitalizations

DHEC reported that 1,415 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Friday. Of the state's 1,540 ventilators, 512 were in use, 231 by coronavirus patients.

What do experts say?

Traxler said seeing case numbers and positive test percentages start to drop should be a sign for the public to continue to band together to fight the pandemic.

At least 40 percent of South Carolina's population, or about 2 million people, are covered by a local mask ordinance, she said.

DHEC strongly supports the implementation of local laws requiring masks to be worn in public, she said. The agency is continuing to analyze the impact of such ordinances on case numbers and disease activity.

"Together, we can completely reverse our fortunes," Traxler said. "But we must act more aggressively, and now. We all must continue to avoid group gatherings, wash our hands and stay home when sick."

Speaking on plans to reopen schools, the doctor said there is no one statistic that can determine whether its safe for children to return to an in-person learning environment.

And regarding the recent drop in cases, Traxler emphasized that DHEC is still examining the data and that residents should not let their guard down.

In addition to taking precautions, she said it's important for people to continue to get tested.

There are 114 mobile testing event scheduled through Sept. 29 and 223 permanent COVID-19 testing sites set up across the state, DHEC said. For more information on testing or to find a location near you, visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing.