SC counts over 3,000 new coronavirus cases, shattering record and worrying experts

South Carolina shattered its record of new coronavirus case numbers Friday, with over 3,000 new confirmed patients across the state.

The state has never announced more than 2,750 new cases in a single day, according to records maintained by The Post and Courier. The highest daily log before December was 2,322 new cases.

Friday's number was 3,137.

Officials with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control warned South Carolinians to stay away from others outside their households, wear masks and get tested whenever they feel sick.

“It is within all of our powers to stop COVID-19," said Dr. Linda Bell, the state epidemiologist. "As we each wait patiently for our turn to receive the COVID-19 vaccines, let’s keep doing our part.”

DHEC has documented the results of over 3 million tests as of Friday. Experts urge anyone who's been in contact with unmasked people to get tested at least once each month, and to await test results before traveling or gathering for the holidays.

So far, DHEC has traced 5,279 cases to school staff and students who've attended in-person activities, and 12,478 to patients and staff at residential care facilities. Of the cases tracked to nursing homes, 26 staff and 1,577 residents have died.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 3,137, which is 1,885 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 228,261, plus 16,965 probable cases

New deaths reported: 42

Total deaths in S.C.: 4,332 confirmed, 341 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 3,012,387

Hospitalized patients: 1,234

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 20.1 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus' spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases on Friday were Greenville, 535; Spartanburg, 346; and York, 237.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 97 new cases; Berkeley, 41; and Dorchester, 62.

The town of Summerville extended its temporary mask ordinance on Thursday, requiring businesses to have employees wear masks when interacting with anyone indoors. Anyone entering a grocery store, pharmacy or town building will also have to wear a mask.

The ordinance runs through Jan. 14, and can be extended by the council.

Dorchester County's family court is closed until further notice, since there's been a possible COVID-19 exposure. Family court staff will be available by phone and email during normal business hours, and plan to be back in the office Tuesday, Dec. 22, though a Friday announcement noted that the schedule is subject to change.

Deaths

Of the 42 new deaths, one was a young patient aged 18 to 34 years old, and one was a middle-aged patient aged 35 to 64 years old. The rest were elderly patients aged 65 or older.

They lived in Aiken, Anderson, Berkeley, Cherokee, Clarendon, Dorchester, Greenville, Horry, Lancaster, Lexington, Oconee, Pickens, Richland, Spartanburg, Sumter, Williamsburg and York counties.

Hospitalizations

Of the 1,234 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday, 282 were in intensive care and 124 were on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions such as wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequently washing hands.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

Go to scdhec.gov/findatest to find a testing site in your area.