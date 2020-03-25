SC counties say DHEC falling short in helping first responders get virus info, testing

After widespread complaints that a lack of access to information and testing was putting South Carolina’s first responders in harm’s way, state health officials announced new measures Wednesday aimed at protecting emergency workers as they respond to the coronavirus.

But several county leaders from across the state said the steps taken don’t go nearly far enough.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control granted special priority status to first responders who seek testing. But local officials stressed they remain in the dark on whether the order addressed a key request — allowing the testing among first responders who suspect they came in contact with the virus, even if they don’t show symptoms.

The health agency also will continue to shield detailed information on the locations of individuals who have tested positive for the virus.

Local officials contend they need that information to flag first responders to calls that carry a risk of infection. But state health officials have only released their numbers by county. On Wednesday, DHEC agreed to share a breakdown of cases by zip code.

Vic Carpenter, administrator of Kershaw County, host to the state’s largest known outbreak, said that information will be “useless.”

"It's the same thing as nothing," Carpenter said. He and other administrators noted that South Carolina zip codes contain thousands of people and hundreds of square miles.

Kershaw County, with 65,000 people, had 63 of the state's 424 announced cases as of Wednesday.

DHEC’s actions Wednesday came in response to a letter the S.C. Association of Counties sent to Gov. Henry McMaster on Tuesday night, pleading for assistance during the crisis.

Marlboro County Administrator Ron Munnerlyn said the health agency’s reply was “a waste of paper” and an insult to the counties, in many respects.

He and others said the lack of detailed information on the location of infected patients left first responders "flying blind" as they raced to calls.

DHEC officials stressed that federal health privacy laws largely prevent them from disclosing more information. But local officials contend that exceptions can be made.

In a letter to McMaster on Monday, Florence County Administrator K.G. "Rusty" Smith, Jr., argued that state health officials already share some information regarding tuberculosis patients, "so why can't they follow the same protocol on this?"

Emergency officials had also been growing frustrated in recent days with having to wait in line with the general public for testing, which has been lagging statewide. The wait time meant paramedics, firefighters and law enforcement officers could be taken off line for two weeks of quarantine at a time when people need them most, county officials argued.

Tim Winslow, executive director of the counties association, said the letter to the governor "wasn't intended to be a slam" on DHEC's efforts.

"It was an urgent need," he said. "The idea is we can’t wait two days for anything anymore."

Munnerlyn said first responders desperately need access to expedited testing for the virus. He has fewer than 30 emergency medical service personnel total to man the ambulance service for his rural county of about 26,000 people. If can’t quickly test crews who show symptoms, he will be forced to sideline them for a 14-day waiting period, potentially impacting the ability of ambulances to respond to calls, he said.

“We are already struggling with the limited availability of paramedics,” he said. “And we are no different than a lot of rural counties.”

DHEC identified four sites where first responders could get priority testing, the closest to Marlboro being two hours away in Myrtle Beach, he said. Munnerlyn and others contend the agency should use its powers to push for broader and quicker testing for emergency workers at hospitals across the state.

At the moment, counties are forced to freelance their own solutions with local medical providers, creating a patchwork approach across the state that often leaves rural areas missing out.

“In a crisis like this we need leadership and we’re not getting that,” he said.

Marion County Administrator Tim Harper said his county of 31,000 had its first confirmed positive case Tuesday night. The individual had been transported to the county’s only hospital by one of the county’s three ambulance crews.

That was last week. DHEC didn't announce the case until late Wednesday afternoon. The county first learned of the positive diagnosis from the hospital.

“We didn’t even know the person had been tested,” Harper said.

In Kershaw County, paramedics work in pairs out of the county’s total of five ambulances and two other quick-response vehicles.

Two of those crews have already each had a paramedic sidelined after they came in contact with someone who later tested positive for the virus.

Both paramedics were quarantined and have since returned to the job, said Gerald Blanchard, Kershaw’s director of emergency medical services.

“It is the fear of what happens if those numbers start to creep up,” Carpenter said. “Losing two crews in Charleston is not the same as losing two crews in Kershaw.”

Kershaw has 39 emergency medical workers and 10 full-time firefighters. The county also relies on 15 other firefighters who work part time or volunteer. The county has stopped sending its firefighters on medical calls, unless paramedics request their assistance.

Carpenter stressed the need to test first responders who suspect they came in direct contact with the virus, even if they don't show symptoms.

Without testing, Kershaw will sideline those workers for at least 14 days as well. "If we're able to get them tested and, say, after four days you’re cleared — we got them back 10 days early."

In a call with county emergency directors Wednesday morning, state health officials offered no clear direction on testing first responders who don't show symptoms, Carpenter said.

"If you’re showing symptoms, of course you’re going to stay home," he said.