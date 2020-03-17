You are the owner of this article.
SC could seek waiver to reduce school class days in wake of coronavirus outbreak

John A. Carlos II (copy)
State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman explains measures that South Carolina schools are taking to stop the spread of COVID-19 at the state emergency operations center on March 15, 2020. John A. Carlos II/Special to The Post & Courier

 John A. Carlos II

COLUMBIA — South Carolina education leaders will seek a waiver to cut the number of state-mandated class instruction days in the wake of statewide school closings with the coronavirus. 

S.C. Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said she has begun conversations with the Gov. Henry McMaster's office about providing relief to the requirement that the state's 788,000 students receive 180 days of instruction to meet graduation requirements.

“We are probably going to have to forgive a number of school days,” she told a group of state business leaders during a teleconference Tuesday.

Spearman emphasized no final decisions have been made. School were closed Monday through March 31 with an order from McMaster to stem the spread of COVID-19 that has struck at least 35 South Carolinians.

“I hope you all will trust us that we will make the right decision at the appropriate time,” Spearman said to members of the state Chamber of Commerce listening into the conference call.

She said she has also had conversations with the presidents of University of South Carolina and Clemson University.

"We’re working together because they realize they’re going to have to do something a little different on college entrance requirements and working very very closely with families,” she said.

Spearman said she thinks the sooner her office can give school districts an answer on days of instruction requirements, the better.

"I think that will take some anxiety off of the district officials and families," she said.

A spokesman for Spearman said the governor might be able to approve the waiver with an executive order. The governor's office said discussions are ongoing. 

The waiver on class days might need legislative approval.

Meanwhile, Spearman sent a request to federal officials Tuesday asking for a waiver on required testing.

Seanna Adcox contributed to this report.

