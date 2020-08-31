SC coronavirus testing continues to be low; officials warn pandemic isn't over

South Carolina continues to see a high percentage of tests coming back positive for the coronavirus, despite low testing levels leading to fewer cases being reported.

Of the 4,177 tests reported for Monday's update, 15.6 percent were positive for the virus.

Dr. Linda Bell, the state's chief epidemiologist, said she's encouraged by the downward trend in case numbers, particularly in towns and counties that have enacted mask mandates, as well as the decline of hospitalizations. But people should not get complacent, she said.

"I don’t want anyone in the community to see this as a time to stop on prevention measures,” she told The Post and Courier. “Until we see a prolonged downward trend of our case reports, we want all of our community members to please continue to practice the use of face masks, physical distancing and good hygiene.

“I don’t want people to lose sight of that and read too much into the declining numbers because we have the potential for them to go up,” Bell said. “We want to enforce that we are still in the throes of responding to a pandemic, and we all still remain at risk.”

Last week had the lowest total number of tests performed since May.

There are 248 mobile testing clinics scheduled through Oct. 17. Residents can go to scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at a mobile clinic or one of 223 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 651

Total cases in S.C.: 117,333, plus 1,659 probable cases

New deaths reported: 12

Total deaths in S.C.: 2,588, plus 132 probable deaths

Hospitalized patients: 934

Percent of positive tests: 15.6 percent

Total tests in S.C.: 1,013,506

Hardest-hit areas

Richland County had the state's highest number of new daily cases by far with 182, according to DHEC. Greenville County followed with 51 and Charleston County with 49.

What about the tri-county?

In addition to Charleston County's 49 new cases, Berkeley had nine and Dorchester had eight.

Two more Charleston County residents have died after being infected, DHEC said on Monday.

Deaths

Of the new confirmed deaths, one was age 35 to 64 and 11 were 65 and older. They lived in Spartanburg, Florence, Beaufort, Charleston, Lee, Horry, Williamsburg and Orangeburg counties.

Hospitalizations

DHEC reported 934 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Monday. Of these, 136 were on ventilators and 247 were in intensive care.

How many cases have been found in long-term care facilities?

There have been 7,393 confirmed coronavirus cases in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities: 4,887 residents and 2,506 staff workers, according to DHEC data. That's nearly a 5 percent increase in cases from the previous report.

So far, 1,011 residents have died from the virus, a mortality rate of 21 percent. Eighteen workers also have died. Together, they account for 40 percent of deaths in the state, the data released Friday shows.

Two facilities reported 31 resident deaths from COVID-19: Sandpiper Rehab/Nursing, a residential care facility in Mount Pleasant, and Lexington Medical Center Extended Care.

The virus has been found in 359 facilities.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to avoid being indoors or within 6 feet of unmasked people. Several municipalities have formalized the request with local ordinances.

Cleve O'Quinn and Seanna Adcox contributed to this report.