SC coronavirus test results delayed as DHEC updates tracking database

South Carolina counted a fraction of the usual number of coronavirus test results on Wednesday because electronic lab results were delayed.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control is updating its internal database for test result tracking, it said, and will have an update on the process Thursday.

The 197 cases reported on Wednesday were emailed and faxed to DHEC, according to the department, and therefore not affected by the update.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 197, a 25 percent increase from the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close. Another 12 cases are probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 143,623, plus 4,139 probable cases.

New deaths reported: 21, plus one probable death.

Total deaths in S.C.: 3,186, plus 192 probable deaths.

Hospitalized patients: 729

Total tests in S.C.: 1,423,162

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 11.6 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus’ spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

The top three South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases Wednesday were Lexington, 40; Richland, 45; and Aiken, 17.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had nine new cases, Berkeley had three and Dorchester had five. Two more Charleston County residents died, DHEC reported.

Deaths

Of the 21 new deaths, 15 were elderly patients aged 65 and older, according to DHEC. Six were considered middle-aged, 35 to 64.

They resided in Anderson, Bamberg, Charleston, Cherokee, Darlington, Edgefield, Fairfield, Florence, Greenville, Greenwood, Jasper, Lexington, Marion, Oconee and Spartanburg counties.

Hospitalizations

Of 729 coronavirus patients who were hospitalized as of Wednesday, DHEC said 184 were in intensive care and 95 were on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Public health authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions, such as wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequent hand-washing.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested.

There are 175 mobile testing events scheduled for October and 282 permanent testing facilities. Go to scdhec.gov/covid19testing to find a testing site in your area.