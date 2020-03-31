SC coronavirus stay-at-home orders latest in ongoing spat between state, local governments

COLUMBIA — A worldwide pandemic that's forcing South Carolina officials to make health and economic decisions on an entirely new level has intensified decades-old feuds over local governments' ability to write their own rules.

The stay-at-home rules passed in the last week by three of South Carolina's four largest cities are just the latest example of tensions that date back to before a 1975 change in the state constitution allowed local decision-making.

With Gov. Henry McMaster preferring to urge people to use common sense rather than order them to stay put, officials in Charleston, Columbia and — on Tuesday — Mount Pleasant approved rules limiting residents' and businesses' activities in their boundaries, again prompting questions about local authority.

In making their case, city officials cited the 1975 Home Rule Act that took powers away from state legislators, who previously controlled every government action and taxpayer dollar spent in their county.

"Under Home Rule, cities in South Carolina have broad authority to protect the heath and safety of our citizens in emergency situations, and that's exactly what this stay-at-home ordinance does," said Susan Herdina, Charleston's chief attorney.

Not so, the state attorney general's office concluded in an opinion Friday, which pointed to a similar conclusion 40 years earlier about hurricane evacuations, another common source of local-state conflicts.

"There’s always that tension," said Sen. Tom Davis, former chief of staff for Gov. Mark Sanford. "In a hurricane, it’s a top-down thing. The governor gives directions to locals, 'You have to leave.' … There's always tension on the front end, but the reason it's more pronounced here is that it's for a much longer period of time. For hurricanes, it's a week to 10 days from the time it appears to the time it moves on."

In a critical tweet this week, House Speaker Jay Lucas asked local leaders to "work with state government rather than pitting themselves against this governor for personal political gain," he wrote. "Continued and unnecessary criticism of the governor by some local officials is counter-productive."

In combating COVID-19, beach towns along South Carolina's coast, including in Beaufort County, wanted the governor to restrict access to their beaches, where tourists, both in state and out, were continuing to congregate.

On Monday, McMaster responded, closing public access to not only beaches but also lakes and rivers statewide, to include public boat ramps.

He said it was needed after a weekend of state law enforcement trying to disperse crowds, only to notice they'd "come right back," McMaster said. "I guess the sunshine got to them and the warm weather."

But McMaster still hasn't gone so far as a "stay at home" statewide orders that 33 other governors have issued and many local officials wanted.

"I would rather us have two weeks of a stronger measure than months and months of what we are experiencing now," Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie said last week.

After Mount Pleasant became the latest city to go it alone, McMaster ordered Tuesday the closing of "nonessential businesses" statewide, specifically requiring gyms, tourist attractions, tanning and hair salons, spas and other close-contact services to shutter, if they haven't done so already.

It took the opposite approach of the cities, which listed in their ordinances the types of businesses that could stay open. But the exemptions are so broad, the businesses that must close their doors are largely the same as what's on the governor's list.

"These businesses and activities we've focused on are those with high contact in sometimes very, very close quarters. They're not as essential as other businesses to keep the economy going," he said. "We’ve whittled it down to where we thought we could get the biggest impact with the least disruption."

In previous orders, McMaster has closed all schools through April, banned dine-in services in bars and restaurants, closed visitation to prison inmates and assisted living homes, and given law enforcement officers the authority to disperse gatherings of more than three people.

The latest order still doesn't mandate people to stay in their home. But, with the broad exemptions, neither do the city ordinances, in practicality.

"We’re not ordering people to stay at home but from the very beginning we’ve been telling people to stay at home," McMaster said. "A lot of people are staying home, and that's good."

Asked whether his latest order preempts the local ordinances, the former two-term attorney general emphatically said yes, that is the law.

Folly Beach rescinded a beach access ban over the weekend after state Attorney General Alan Wilson's office issued an opinion that local governments could not make such laws during a statewide emergency. But after the beach became crowded with revelers, Folly Beach reinstated its ban.

The attorney general's office noted in a clarification Sunday that actually overturning those ordinances would take a lawsuit and a court declaration. And Wilson has made it clear he doesn't intend to sue.

That's not always the case. Wilson sued the city of Columbia earlier this year over several gun control ordinances the attorney general says violate state law. He argues only the state can regulate firearms. That court dispute is undecided.

Legislators have long fought local laws that create a hodgepodge of restrictions across the state. In recent years, the debates have included anti-smoking rules and plastic bag bans.

Arguments turn to the state constitution, which bars local laws that create a different penalty than state law.

"It goes back to the horse-and-buggy days. You didn't want somebody, in the days when there wasn't widely disseminated information, stumbling into a criminal law violation unknowingly by crossing a municipal or county line," said former Senate Judiciary Chairman Larry Martin, a legislator from 1979 to 2017. "That's never changed.

"Even with the more modern dissemination of news, South Carolina is such a small state … you could get yourself in a world of trouble."