SC coronavirus spread remains steady after first week of school for many students

South Carolina's new coronavirus numbers remained steady Saturday, as schools and businesses reopen but implement safety measures.

The past week has seen new daily case numbers average in the high hundreds, with deaths decreasing slowly from over 45 per day in late July. While reopened schools present increased risk of transmission and some campuses have reported multiple cases, authorities have emphasized the use of masks, hand sanitizer and increased distance between students.

Accessible testing will be key in uncovering and stopping clusters of spread, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control. The department has 302 mobile testing events and 233 permanent facilities open throughout the state until late Octover.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 827

Total cases in S.C.: 127,646, plus 2,332 probable cases

New deaths reported: 17

Total deaths in S.C.: 2,891, plus 149 probable deaths

Hospitalized patients: 806

Percent of positive tests: 13.7 percent

Total tests in S.C.: 1,121,324

Hardest-hit areas

Greenville County reported the most cases, with 98, DHEC said. Richland County had 86 and Spartanburg County had 64.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 35 new cases, Berkeley had 13 and Dorchester had 7, according to DHEC.

Hospitalizations

Out of 806 coronavirus patients who were hospitalized as of Friday, DHEC said 220 were in intensive care and 131 were on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge the public to take precautions like wearing a mask in public, washing hands frequently and social distancing. They also urge anyone who is showing symptoms of COVID-19 or who may have been exposed to the virus to be tested.