SC coronavirus spread rate expected to hold steady as students return to school

The rate of coronavirus spread in South Carolina isn't expected to decrease or grow through the middle of this month, as about 5,700 new cases of COVID-19 are projected for each week, health officials said Wednesday.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control also said just over a fifth of Palmetto State COVID-19 patients are 60 or older, putting them at additional risk of complications that could leave them dead or with long-term side effects. Another 19.5 percent are aged 21 to 30. Other age groups had lower levels of patients with the disease, from 15 percent of the total for those 20 and under to nearly 16 percent for those 31 to 40.

As students return to school, educators are testing across campuses in an attempt to quell breakouts. But colleges are already logging a rash of infections, including over 1,000 at the University of South Carolina and 29 at Furman University, where some infected students attended an unsanctioned off-campus party. This led to the fraternity that hosted the party, Kappa Alpha, to be suspended from the college for four years. USC is now seen as having one of the incidences of the disease among the nation's colleges.

The percent of tests that yield positive results has remained high, even as the state processes fewer tests than it did through the summer. Just over 3,000 people's results were disclosed on Wednesday.

DHEC said there are 240 mobile testing clinics scheduled through Oct. 17. Residents can go to scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at a mobile clinic or one of 236 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 601

Total cases in S.C.: 118,699, plus 1,804 probable cases

New deaths reported: 26

Total deaths in S.C.: 2,652, plus 142 probable deaths

Hospitalized patients: 892

Percent of positive tests: 19.6 percent

Total tests in S.C.: 1,023,083

Hardest-hit areas

Spartanburg County led the state in new daily cases, with 74 positive tests, according to DHEC. Richland County followed with 42 new cases and Florence County also tallied 42.

What about the tri-county?

In addition to Charleston County's 35 new cases, Berkeley had 11 and Dorchester had four.

One Berkeley, two Charleston and two Dorchester residents died of COVID-19, DHEC said. Authorities are investigating the deaths of one Berkeley and one Charleston resident to see if they had coronavirus.

Deaths

Of the 26 new, confirmed deaths, five were of patients 35 to 64 and 21 were among people 65 or older. They lived in Aiken, Anderson, Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester, Florence, Greenville, Greenwood, Orangeburg, Spartanburg, Sumter and York counties.

Authorities are investigating 11 more deaths that may have been linked to COVID-19. Those victims are from Anderson, Berkeley, Charleston, Cherokee, Greenville, Spartanburg and York counties.

Hospitalizations

DHEC reported 892 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Wednesday. Of these, 145 were on ventilators and 228 were in intensive care.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to avoid being indoors or within 6 feet of unmasked people. Several municipalities have formalized the request with local ordinances. One, Mount Pleasant, decided against renew its ordinance mandating masks on Tuesday.